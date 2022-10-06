Taipei Cycle 2023 d&i awards now open for applications

Share Facebook

The 11th edition of the Taipei Cycle d&i awards, curated by If Design Asia Ltd, is now open for applications.

Designers, manufacturers and distributors from the cycling industry can submit their designs and talent by 12th December.

The 2023 Taipei Cycle d&i awards will have three new initiatives focused on sustainability. The Gold Award – Green Prize aims to draw attention to design focusing on sustainability within the cycling industry, and will be granted to products that have been designed to incorporate the reduce, reuse, recycle principles into their manufacturing, materials, and usage processes.

This year also marks the first collaboration with the design institution If Design Asia Ltd. Winners of the Taipei Cycle d&i awards can participate in the If Design Award 2024 for free, and will automatically qualify for the If Final Jury.

Winners of the Taipei Cycle d&i award can have their products featured on If online shops in Taiwan.

All award-winning products will be showcased in a special exhibition at Taipei Cycle 2023, with the potential to exhibit the winning products at further overseas events, such as at Cycle Mode in Japan.

For more information about Taipei Cycle d&i awards, click here.

The Taipei Cycle show will take place from 22nd to 25th March 2023.

The show recently held ‘Imagining A Better Future: The Cycling Industry’s Sustainable Practices’, an international press conference announcing the show’s 2023 focus on sustainability. Hosted by TAITRA chair James Huang, the panel discussed how the fight against climate change is affecting industries globally, with companies striving to achieve low-carbon emissions.

In 2023, Taipei Cycle will rebrand itself, focusing on five key themes in sustainability, including Resilient Supply Chain, Digital Connections, Vibrant Innovations, Dynamic Lifestyle and Sustainable Moves.

These themes will cover supply chain, OEM, brands, smart wearables, training software and equipment, and bike tour services. 2023 will also see the physical show held alongside Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, a newly developed virtual show.