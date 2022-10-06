Brompton Bike Hire announces Cardiff launch with three new docks heading for city centre

Share Facebook

Brompton Bike Hire has announced it will launch three new docks within Cardiff city centre on 12th October.

The new dock locations will be Cardiff Central Station, located just outside the railway station, Cathays Station, by Cardiff University and also Whitchurch Station.

Julian Scriven, managing director of Brompton Bike Hire, said: “The benefits of cycling are clear to see and we’re so pleased to bring Brompton Bike Hire to the thriving city of Cardiff, where residents, visitors and students can experience the benefits of riding our bikes as an alternative and affordable way of getting around.

“Not only is cycling great for wellbeing, it also reduces carbon emissions and supports Cardiff’s aims in decreasing traffic congestion and reducing pollution levels.”

The locations have been chosen to provide an “enhanced cycling offering in the city for commuters, students and visitors”. Brompton Hire aims to make it possible for everyone to “give cycling a go” as affordably as possible without committing to buying a bike. Brompton Bike Hire uses an easy pay-as-you-go process.

Brompton Bikes can be hired for £5 a day, fully insured for all. Customers can download the Brompton Bike Hire app, and then hire from a locker that’s convenient to them and return when finished.

A student subscription service is also available, with a fixed subscription for the academic year for £30 per month or a rolling monthly subscription (which can be switched off depending on needs) for £45 per month.

Brompton said it is “delighted” to play a small part in improving the way residents can travel around Cardiff, looking to support the Council and Welsh Government on the Clean Air project.

Air pollution in cities is damaging to human health and the environment, with Public Health Wales stating that poor air quality is probably the second greatest health concern after smoking and is the most significant environmental determinant of health.

The council has been undertaking a detailed study into air quality looking to take action to reduce pollution levels (NO2) to the legal limit, set out in European legislation in the shortest possible time.