Cycling accident management specialist CAMS opens new facility in Lancashire

Cycling accident management specialist CAMS has opened a new state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility in Burscough, Lancashire.

Located at Admiralty House, Burscough Industrial Estate, CAMS has secured an initial ten-year contract at the 30,000 sq ft. premises, owned by Crompton Property Developments Limited.

James Slater, operations director at CAMS, said: “It is essential that we have the facilities to deliver the best possible service that we can while creating a productive and practical working environment for our people.

“We’re incredibly pleased with our new head office and are excited to officially welcome in this new chapter.”

CAMS offers accident management services for victims of non-fault cycling incidents across England and Wales, working with an extensive network of bike shops.

The head office houses individual and shared workspaces, alongside staff parking, a reception area and meeting spaces, with the facilities designed to support operational efficiencies across the business.

Previously based at New Court Way, Ormskirk, the company operates DAMS, McAMS and CAMS (specialist vehicle, motorcycle and cycling divisions) under Direct Accident Management Limited.

Ian Jenkins, chief executive officer at DAMS, added: “This is a significant milestone in the history of the business, which marked its 25-year anniversary last year. In that time, we have supported thousands of clients, helping them to move forward in their lives following a road accident that wasn’t their fault.

“This move demonstrates just how far the business has come and is an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the last 25 years, while looking ahead to the future.”

Established in 1996, Direct Accident Management Limited has over 25 years of experience in accident management services, working with a network of nationwide garages, dealerships, and repair shops.

For more information on cycling accident management specialist CAMS, visit www.c-ams.co.uk.