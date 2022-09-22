BikeBiz Awards 2022: The micromobility shortlist

Share Facebook

Following the announcement of the shortlist for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, we’ll be highlighting each and every finalist from our list of expertly-curated accolades.

The majority of the winners will be decided by our expert judging panel, who will offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry.

IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year will be decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, which is open now and will close at midnight on Friday 7th October. The Diversity Champion award will be decided by the BikeBiz team.

Today, we’re showcasing the micromobility category: Best Shared Transport Provider, Micromobility Retailer of the Year and Micromobility Brand of the Year.

BEST SHARED TRANSPORT PROVIDER

(winner decided by judging panel)

Beryl

Beryl is a leading micromobility company, championing sustainable travel options to help reduce road congestion and improve air quality and public health. The company has delivered affordable bike, cargo bike and scooter schemes in locations around the country including Norwich, Watford, Hereford, Bournemouth, the Isle of Wight, Hackney and, most recently, Greater Manchester.

Dott

Dott currently operates over 40,000 e-scooters and 10,000 e-bikes in top cities in Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK. Dott has won two of the biggest micromobility tenders in the world, in both Paris and in London. Dott has a staff of over 600, with its main teams located in Amsterdam, London and Paris.

Lime

Lime is the world’s largest shared electric vehicle company, on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. It operates shared, light electric vehicles in nearly 250 cities globally. Its riders have taken more than 300 million rides, replacing an estimated 75 million car trips, saving 26,000 metric tons in carbon emissions.

Nextbike

Nextbike UK Ltd is part of nextbike GmbH, the world’s most extensive bike sharing provider with more than 300 cities across 26 countries in four continents. Providing cutting-edge technology on its bikes, Nextbike enables a user-friendly service that supports cities in creating sustainable and integrated travel solutions.

Tier Mobility

Tier Mobility is a leading shared micromobility provider, with a mission to ‘change mobility for good’. Following the recent acquisitions of nextbike and Spin, Tier is now present in 560+ cities and communities in 33 countries with a fleet of more than 300,000 vehicles.

Voi Technology

Founded in 2018, Voi is a Swedish micromobility company offering e-scooter and e-bike sharing in partnership with towns, cities, and local communities. Voi operates in 100 towns and cities across 11 countries. It is headquartered in Stockholm and employs 1,000 people. To date, Voi boasts more than six million riders and has served more than 100 million rides.

MICROMOBILITY RETAILER OF THE YEAR

(winner decided by judging panel)

County Cycles

County Cycles is an independent bike shop in Cross Hands, Carmarthen. It is a one-off local bike sales and repair shop dedicated to its local customer base and striving to deliver world-class bike equipment across South Wales. Its customers keep coming back to upgrade, purchase bike accessories and clothing or join ita bike events because County Cycles has such a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, not forgetting the affordable prices.

Fully Charged

Since 2014 Fully Charged has catered for three e-bike categories: ME – individuals, WE – families and B2B – businesses, all looking to go forth and get charging. Its growing team and stores remain infatuated by helping enthusiasts get charged and stay charged, offering a range of premium e-bikes from the world’s leading manufacturers. A launch of a new e-commerce platform and a new managed store awaits the end of 2022.

Ride and Glide

Established in 2017,Ride and Glide offers a wide range of high-quality electric rides, built to last with added style for air and fun, from its HQ in West Sussex. It wants to help consumers make the switch to electric as enjoyable, straightforward and memorable as possible.Ride and Glide publishes a wealth of online guides, videos and FAQs, and it actively engages with customers on social media (+8K YouTube subscribers and +1.3m views on its videos).

Sigma Sports Electric

Sigma Sports Electric’s number one aim is to leave customers not just satisfied, but thrilled with their interactions. Since the launch of its electric bike store in spring 2022, it has already achieved a rating of 4.9 on Google Maps. The store is stocked with industry-leading electric bike brands, and home to a specialist team of sales staff and mechanics who are on hand to support customers’ needs.

The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop supplies a comprehensive range of electric bicycles and e-cargo bicycles from 15 premium brands. Since August 2021, the Electric Bike Shop has opened 4 stores at Brentwood, Harrogate, Birmingham, and Battersea, and acquired 4 stores from Pure Electric, which will open in September 2022, taking the estate total to 13. There are also plans in place to open a further 2 store locations before January 2023.

MICROMOBILITY BRAND OF THE YEAR

(winner decided by judging panel)

Advanced Bikes UK

Advanced Bikes UK is the specialist exclusive UK distributor of one of Germany’s fastest-growing e-bike-only brands Advanced. Launching with the Reco range which uses thermo injection molding technology, providing a 100% recyclable carbon composite frame. This innovation reduces the carbon footprint by 68% compared to an aluminium frame from the Far East.

Batribike

Batribike has this year seen the complete buyout of Batribike by Danish company Promovec, who have increased from a 50% share to full ownership. Promovec designs and produces the control systems and motors which alongside the batteries have an industry-leading 3-year warranty.

Bo

Bo is a new UK micromobility company based in the heart of Bristol. Its launch product, unveiled in June 2022, is an electric scooter: the bo M. The overall mission of this company is to accelerate the uptake of small electric vehicles – e-bikes, e- scooters and e-cargo – in our cities, empowering people to transition out from their cars

Brompton Bike Hire

Brompton Bike Hire is the ‘sister company’ of Brompton and was set up in 2011. It has over 70 docks across the UK, making it the UK’s largest network of hire bikes. The scheme uses the folded-up Brompton bike design in all docks and works with developers, businesses and public organisations to encourage the uptake of cycling.

Eovolt

Eovolt is a French producer of ultra-practical e-bikes, designed to be matching the needs of modern city-dwellers: compact, easy-to-carry, and with perfect aesthetics finishing touches.Founded by Luca Chevalier and Baptiste Fullen in 2018, the brand has quickly gained a reputation among the professionals of the cycle industry for its high quality of products and the reactivity of its customer service.

Mirider

Mirider has enjoyed a rapid rise in the folding e-bike sector over the last three years, starting as a new brand in 2019, it is already a leading name in the 16in category boasting a 22/23 sales forecast of 4,000+ bikes. Distribution is handled by its own group’s 55,000 sqft professional fulfilment centre which handles all online orders and services a growing network of 120+ IBS, using a plethora of selected couriers.

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

