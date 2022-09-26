BikeBiz Awards 2022: The brands shortlist

Share Facebook

Following the announcement of the shortlist for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, we’ll be highlighting each and every finalist from our list of expertly-curated accolades.

The majority of the winners will be decided by our expert judging panel, who will offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry.

IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year will be decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, which is open now and will close at midnight on Friday 7th October. The Diversity Champion award will be decided by the BikeBiz team.

Today, we’re showcasing the brands category: Bike Brand of the Year, P&A Brand of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

BIKE BRAND OF THE YEAR

(winner decided by judging panel)

BMC

Building on the foundations of the TeamMachine, the established RoadMachine and URS (gravel platform), BMC has now expanded its range and commercial price points. This includes the innovative URS LT gravel bike with integrated front suspension and the introduction of the MTT damped stems using Redshift’s proprietary technology improving comfort, control and speed on endurance and gravel models.

Forestal

Forestal was founded in 2018 and has grown to be a technological leader in the bike industry. Its team bring experience and knowledge from multiple sectors including motorsports, aircraft engineering, IT development as well as the bike industry. The brand takes control of every process involved by designing, engineering, manufacturing and assembling at its proprietary facilities high up in Andorra.

Frog Bikes

Frog Bikes is a leading manufacturer of kids’ bikes with its own state-of-the-art testing suite and assembly facility in the UK. Frog’s bike geometry and high-quality components are expertly designed and selected for longevity and to make a child’s journey comfortable, efficient and enjoyable, whilst being sustainability conscious.

Reilly Cycleworks

Reilly Cycleworks is a bespoke, titanium specialist bike brand focused on maintaining consistency, quality and vision. Determined to keep Mark Reilly’s memory alive, his colleagues continue to build on his legacy and reputation as a master framebuilder, to offer bikes of the future.

Ribble Cycles

Ribble has a 125-year history within the UK cycling marketplace innovating bicycle design, retail and manufacturing – supporting emerging markets and championing new technologies, quality craftsmanship, alongside pioneering R&D processes with a multi-award-winning, multidisciplinary 50-model range.

Ridgeback

Since 1983, Ridgeback has been creating high-quality bicycles used for everything from round-the-world adventures to daily commutes. Whatever your budget or riding style, the brand is sure that you’ll find a Ridgeback that’s right for you.

P&A BRAND OF THE YEAR

(winner decided by judging panel)

Altura

Altura cycling clothing not only continues to make performing, reliable, quality products each season, but they’re making great headway in being more environmentally friendly in an open and honest way. Public targets to meet, detail on what they’re doing and how those changes for the better are passed on to the customers.

E-Thirteen

E-thirteen, exclusively available through Moore Large in the UK, is a rider-owned company passionate about improving the rider’s experience. With a unique understanding of riders’ challenges, E-Thirteen is committed to building products that solve problems. One of those products is the recently launched Grappler Enduro MoP tyre. Lazer

In March, Lazer launched the pioneering KinetiCore technology in its helmets that has been in development for 10 years in a bid to make helmets safer than ever. In addition to that, the brand earned its first Tour de France victory as the official helmet partner to Jumbo Visma, where Jonas Vingegaard impressively took the yellow jersey. Muc-Off

This year, the British brand has launched products like the Stealth and Tubeless Tag Holders which have been a huge success and garnered lots of exposure. With the rise of use in Apple AirTags and the increase in bike thefts, this is the perfect example of the types of innovation that breaks down barriers to keep people riding. Peaty’s

Peaty’s recently launched the Holeshot BioFibre tubeless tyre sealant, following the Holeshot tubeless puncture plugger kit and CO2 inflator kit. The brand launched its new Bicycle Brush Set in late 2021, including the Bog Brush, the Detail Brush, the Drivetrain Brush and the Tyre Brush.

Zéfal

Zéfal has been at the origin of many innovations since 1880 that have marked the history of cycling, and its teams perpetuate this permanent research by offering accessories that are always more efficient thanks to innovative technologies. More than 60% of Zéfal accessories are manufactured in France.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

(winner decided by judging panel)

Bo

Bo is a new UK micromobility company based in the heart of Bristol. Its launch product, unveiled in June 2022, is an electric scooter: the bo M. The overall mission of this company is to accelerate the uptake of small electric vehicles – e-bikes, e- scooters and e-cargo – in our cities, empowering people to transition out from their cars.

Kidvelo Bikes

Kidvelo launched in November 2021 in the UK and Australia; as a “learn to ride” brand specialising in kids’ bikes. Kidvelo is self-funded by two couples, the former Strider distributors in their respective countries since 2010. Its first-hand experience from coaching and racing thousands of toddlers on two wheels went into designing a new range of top-quality bikes that will create riders!

Loaded Bikes

Loaded Bikes is a young UK-based business with a background in top-level motorsport, automotive and aerospace engineering, and a passion for two-wheeled sports and the great outdoors. It designs products to work with the OEM fittings for a variety of vehicles. Its products are designed to meet a variety of leisure needs, providing versatility and flexibility without compromising the other uses of the vehicle.

Shark eBikes

Shark eBikes launched in 2020 after founder and owner, Carl Sharkey, took up cycling to combat the impact of lockdown on his fitness and mental health. With only an hour a day of exercise permitted, he recognised that e-bikes were a great way to encourage people of all levels of fitness to realise the benefits of cycling.

Steed Bikes

Steed Bikes makes swift, smooth and stylish single speeds. Its bikes are designed to recapture that joyful sense of freedom and adventure. Built to last, with branded components and a lifetime guarantee, they meet a much-needed industry demand for a beautiful, reliable bike at a widely accessible price.

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.