British eyewear specialist SunGod joins global B Corp community

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

British performance eyewear specialist SunGod has today announced its certification as a certified B Corp.

B Corp certification is the latest step in SunGod’s continued mission to ‘See Better’, which incorporates its ambitions to create better products that are better for its community and better for the planet. The brand passed with a score of 93.7, surpassing the passmark threshold of 80.

Dougal Russell, sustainability manager at SunGod said: “B Corp Certification is a huge step for us as a brand. Despite a really strong starting point, achieving a score of 93.7 has taken a huge amount of work across the board at SunGod.

“We’re really proud of the positive actions we’ve taken to reach this point and we’re excited by our next steps. Seeing the positive response from our community – everyone from customers, to athletes, to investors, and even prospective employees – has been by far the most rewarding part of joining this community.”

Zoe Watkiss, co-founder of SunGod, added: “Since the beginning, we’ve set out to do business better. As a team we’re incredibly proud to achieve B Corp Certification – it marks a huge milestone for SunGod. In pursuit of our mission to See Better, we’re excited to keep pushing our sustainability mission forwards, as together we use business as a force for good.”

Read more: Brompton, Barbour unveil collection of jackets, t-shirts, bags and special edition bike

SunGod said sustainability has been core to its business practices since day one. Its Lifetime Guarantee has repaired over 7,000 pairs of sunglasses for free since launch, and its Infinite frames are made from 100% recycled material.

The B Corp announcement, which comes after a 20-month assessment period, comes in addition to SunGod’s ongoing projects with organisations and charities such as Surfers Against Sewage, The Bike Project and 1% for the Planet membership, which sees SunGod contribute 1% of its revenue to sustainability-focused non-profits.