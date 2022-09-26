Brompton, Barbour unveil collection of jackets, t-shirts, bags and special edition bike

Share Facebook

Brompton has collaborated for a second time with heritage and global lifestyle brand Barbour, creating a new collection of jackets, t-shirts, bags and a special edition bike.

Will Butler-Adams, CEO at Brompton Bicycle, said: “The new collection combines the best of Brompton and Barbour drawing on a shared heritage in British manufacturing, design and making products with real purpose; the collaboration celebrates everyday journeys, on and off the Brompton folding bike.”

Designed with urban cycling enthusiasts in mind, the outerwear in the collection can be worn both on and off the bicycle. The styles have been crafted to include safety features for cyclists, such as reflective panels and bright colours. The range includes quilted and wax jacket options in sage for both men and women.

Ian Bergin, director of menswear and accessories, Barbour, added: “This collaboration is all about merging the themes of practicality, style and innovation. The jackets have been carefully designed to include technical features that ensure that the styles look just as good on the bike as they do when it’s time to dismount and hit the city on foot.”

Barbour x Brompton Bromdale Wax Jacket – RRP £379

The Barbour wax cotton jacket is reimagined for journeys on and off the bike. Custom details include a detachable hood, 3M reflective, cooling airflow vents and mesh panel lining.

Barbour x Brompton Reversible Fold Quilt Jacket – RRP £229

Inspired by Barbour’s original quilted jacket first introduced in the 1970s, this custom design can be worn two ways in a classic olive or high viz orange. It comes with a large patch pocket, ribbed cuffs and reflective tape for a smart look on or off the bike.

T-Shirts – RRP £46.95

Working alongside renowned fashion artist and illustrator Fei Wang, better known as Mr Slowboy, this new range of easy-to-wear t-shirts includes a selection of designs that depict cycling in the city. The limited collection comes in base shades of navy, white and grey with Mr Slowboy’s illustrations printed across the centre of each design.

Barbour x Brompton C Line Explore – MSRP (including holdall and pouch) £1,895

Spec’d for adventure with a six-gear set-up for the city and beyond, it has an all-weather C17 Brooks saddle and Schwalbe Almotion touring tyres. Bags made by Barbour fit on the bike and the look is completed with a custom Amble Sands paint finish.

Inspired by the stretch of shoreline near Barbour’s base in South Shields, the Barbour x Brompton Special Edition frame and forks are in an Amble Sands Gloss finish. The Brooks saddle is silt grey and a custom-serial plate pays homage to the landmark lighthouses found along the coast. Edition-specific gold decals complement the natural finish.

Barbour x Brompton Wax Holdall – RRP £199

This 24-litre bag fits securely on the front of your bike. It unclicks in seconds and can be carried anywhere. Made by Barbour in its 10oz wax cotton fabric, it features its distinctive classic tartan lining and a leather handle grip.

Barbour x Brompton Wax City Bag – RRP £179

The everyday Brompton bag is given a makeover in Barbour’s 10oz wax cotton fabric. With brass hardware and leather trims, it fits securely on the front of a bike, unclicking in seconds and packing in 12 litres of space.

Barbour x Brompton Zip Pouch – RRP £44.95

The Barbour x Brompton Zip Pouch is designed to fit on Brompton handlebars or saddle. With a smart tartan lining, it’s sized to carry essentials.