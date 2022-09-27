Nominations now open for the annual Celebration of Bikeability awards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bikeability is on the lookout for ‘cycling superstars’ ahead of the annual Celebration of Bikeability Day, and nominations are now open.

Returning for its second year on 11th November 2022, Celebration of Bikeability Day honours all the children who have completed Bikeability, and the people who have supported them.

There are ten awards up for grabs and anyone can make a nomination. The awards are supported by cycling brands in the business and winners will receive goodies from brands including Frog Bikes, Bike Club and Squish.

Awards will celebrate Bikeability trainees, their instructors, their schools, and the organisations that help deliver Bikeability cycle training across the country. The People’s Choice Award will see voters from across England have their say on social media to crown the ultimate people’s champion.

Bikeability has trained more than four million to cycle since 2007 – with 439,802 children learning this essential life skill between April 2021 and March 2022.

Emily Cherry, CEO at the Bikeability Trust, said: “Celebration of Bikeability Day is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our cycling superstars. Bikeability is so much more than cycle training – it can be truly transformative. Our instructors teach children and families an essential life skill, but Bikeability also unlocks freedom, independence and confidence.

“From our instructors to our trainees, we have some incredible people in the Bikeability family, and I can’t wait to read all the nominations and find out more about the amazing work that’s happening in Bikeability sessions across the country.

“I’m also looking forward to treating all our winners to some very special prizes from Bikeability’s partners. We work some of cycling’s biggest and best brands to give our trainees and industry access to fantastic offers that help more people learn how to cycle and continue to ride. Celebration of Bikeability Day is the perfect opportunity to reward our industry and trainees with prizes.”

Nominations for the Celebration of Bikeability Awards are open now until 23rd October. Awards include Instructor of the Year, Rising Star, School of the Year, Young Cyclist of the Year, Family of the Year, Small Organisation of the Year, Large Organisation of the Year, Personal Achievement Award , Lifetime Achievement Award and People’s Champion.

Read more: Brompton, Barbour unveil collection of jackets, t-shirts, bags and special edition bike

Danny Williams, chief executive Officer, Active Travel England, said: “Every day, across the country, instructors, schools and other training providers are hard at work giving children the skills to get around safely and independently on their cycles.

“Celebration of Bikeability Day is an opportunity for us to say thanks to those children and their guides for embracing pedal power and reminding us of the fun and freedom of going for a ride under our own steam. So why not join in and share the love by nominating your local hero.”