Ribble wins Omnichannel Experience award at Creative Retail Awards 2022

Ribble Cycles has won the Omnichannel Experience award at the Creative Retail Awards 2022.

The Creative Retail Awards “is a dynamic and exciting annual event designed to recognise and reward innovation and excellence in retail design and experience”. The awards showcase “the very best talent across the full spectrum of the industry and from across the globe”.

Established in 1897 and trading across three centuries, Ribble is a premium award-winning bike brand and digital-first business. It was shortlisted in three categories: Technology, Retail Experience and Omnichannel Experience.

Andy Smallwood, CEO of Ribble Cycles, said: “This award is a true reflection of the drive and passion of the entire Ribble team, who all work incredibly hard to keep the Ribble brand at the forefront of omnichannel retail, continuing to innovate and lead from both a technology and experience perspective which makes winning a Creative Retail Award a very proud moment for us – and it will sit nicely in our trophy cabinet.”

Ribble Cycles has also been shortlisted for Bike Brand of the Year at the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto. The winner will be decided by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry. Check out more info on our brands category shortlist here.

The Ribble Endurance AL Disc was also among the winners in the T3 Awards 2022, where it was crowded Best Road Bike. T3 said the Ribble Endurance AL Disc ascended to the top of its best road bike chart thanks to an “unbeatable combo of sleek looks and reliable components at a giveaway price”.

It added: “Ribble is certainly not only a bargain bike basement – its more expensive rides can give those of any brand a run for their money – but in the current economic climate a bike this good, at a price this low, really captures the zeitgeist.”