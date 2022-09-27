ABUS launches revision to its MTB range, presents new Airdrop full-face helmet

Share Facebook

ABUS has presented its first full-face helmet for gravity enthusiasts, the AirDrop.

The brand has launched a complete revision to its MTB range, with helmets covering every discipline and rider type. The new Airdrop represents the flagship helmet, offering maximum protection for the most technical and big-hitting terrain.

For riders looking for an open-face enduro helmet, the Cliffhanger offers outstanding coverage but in a lighter-weight, well-ventilated package. The MoDrop is for riders looking for maximum versatility for trail riding and all-mountain epics, and the MoTrip takes the styling of the more mid-priced MoDrop and packages it up at a budget to suit newer riders.

ABUS has also updated the Moventor into the Moventor 2.0, which a number of improvements including MIPS options and updated styling to suit more cross-country and light trail duties.

The new flagship AirDrop is the result of several years of R&D with the direct support and regular input of team riders Cedric Gracia, Richie Schley and Gabriel Wibmer.

The AirDrop will be available from distributor Extra UK at the end of the year, and SRP is £259.99.

The helmet can be adjusted at the back of the head using the practical Zoom-Ace adjustment system, which has been fully integrated into the MIPS system. The cheek pads are removable, washable and available in different sizes.

The height-adjustable visor comes with a break-away mechanism in the event of a heavy crash. The open design on the front provides an ‘excellent’ field of vision and suits a wide variety of goggles, while the movable visor allows for an action-cam mount. The padded layers on the helmet’s underside, named Collarbone Protection, protect the collarbone in the event of a crash.

Wibmer was able to test the helmet extensively and said: “I really enjoyed riding with the new ABUS AirDrop helmet. The fit, the performance and of course the light weight makes it a perfect choice for a ride with the enduro and the downhill bike. Besides the performance, the new helmet has a unique and awesome look which perfectly fits my style.”

The helmet is produced using the InMold process, which means that the outer shell is durably connected to the shock-absorbing EPS. The chin guard is made of ABS material. The core is improved with the Acti-Cage, a structural reinforcement to optimise stability, which allows for larger ventilation openings.

A total of 11 air inlets on the front and six outlets on the back ensure air circulation, and thanks to a further opening at ear level, the Ambient Sound Channel, riders can always stay aware of their surroundings. All AirDrop models are equipped with MIPS and are QUIN-ready.

Gracia, who incorporated his wishes and feedback into the ABUS AirDrop, said: “I am so happy about the final product. What I love the most about the helmet is definitely the fitting system. It’s super easy to put on and fits perfectly.

“Also, the breathability is working perfect, and your head is not overcooking. I never had any problems with fogging even in the summer heat. We know there are a lot of helmets on the market, but I think we raised the game. I am so proud and I think people are going to be surprised.”