Cannondale launches new e-MTB, the Trail Neo 1

Cannondale has launched an all-new e-MTB, the Trail Neo 1.

The new Trail Neo 1 is powered by Bosch’s new Smart System, featuring a 750 Wh battery, a Performance Line CX motor, an LED remote as well as a Kiox 300 display. The bike will go up to 175 kilometres on a single charge.

The Performance Line CX drive unit and long-lasting 750 Wh PowerTube battery make up Bosch’s “most powerful e-bike system”, said Cannondale. The system offers increased torque and extended boost for more speed.

The Bosch drive system can be controlled and customised in the eBike Flow app. Cannondale said it is constantly updating to allow for a totally connected and personalised ride experience.

The Trail Neo’s battery and drive unit are positioned as low and centrally as possible in the frame. This combined with a responsive rear-end geometry and slack headtube angle results in a “perfect blend of stability and agility on any trail”.

Cannondale said the Trail Neo 1 is “ready for anything thrown its way”. It’s designed as a true mountain bike with powerful hydraulic brakes, a wide handlebar, and a short stem. The bike also features an integrated headtube light as well as pre-wiring for a lighting system as well as mounts for racks, fenders, and a kickstand for overnight adventuring.

The small size of the Trail Neo 1 runs on 27.5” wheels, while larger sizes come with 29” wheels. The Trail Neo 1 is designed with Cannondale’s premium alloy construction – its C1 technique means that Cannondale’s frames are light, stiff and durable.

The bike is available in small (27.5” x 2.6”) and medium, large and extra large (29” x 2.6”) sizes.

Price: £4,300

