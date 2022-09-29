BikeBiz Awards 2022: The distributors shortlist

Share Facebook

Following the announcement of the shortlist for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, we’ll be highlighting each and every finalist from our list of expertly-curated accolades.

The majority of the winners will be decided by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry.

IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year will be decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, which is open now and will close at midnight on Friday 7th October. The Diversity Champion award will be decided by the BikeBiz team.

Today, we’re showcasing the distributors category: Bike Distributor of the Year, P&A Distributor of the Year and Specialist Distributor of the Year.

BIKE DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

(winner decided by judging panel)

Mondraker

In 2021, Mondraker moved to a dealer direct sales model with the aim of better supporting and growing the UK dealer network. As one of the fastest-growing bicycle brands in Europe, the shift was a key move in delivering a high level of customer service to the IBD network. With the growth and demand for both pedal-powered and electrically assisted bicycles increasing, Mondraker wanted to make sure that growth and service could continue in the UK market.

Moore Large

Since 1974, Moore Large has worked tirelessly to support a growing network of UK bike shops to offer their customers high-quality, reliable, and great-value bikes. Steadfast in its approach to supporting the independent dealer, even 48 years later, the company is committed to a dealer-first strategy, with independent dealers remaining the only channel to purchase its leading house brand, Forme Bikes.

Raleigh UK

British bike brand Raleigh has a long history of manufacturing high-quality bikes. Raleigh’s goal as a bike distributor is to provide first-class support to dealers. In conjunction with the field-based area account management team, Raleigh provides seamless service and backup to dealers, ensuring that Raleigh brands remain the first choice for new and existing customers and that dealers are able to deliver consistent, reliable service to their customers.

Sportline

In tough trading conditions, Sportline is continuing to service its customers in the best way it can. It distributes Genesis, Ridgeback and Adventure bikes and has a full warranty and customer care team in Milton Keynes to help dealers with all after-sales issues.

Tandem Group Cycles

Tandem Group Cycles is a trusted leading national distributor of contemporary bikes and e-bikes to over 600 accounts across IBDs and corporate retailers. Bike brands include Dawes steeped in nearly 100 years of heritage, Claud Butler, and the affordable award-winning lightweight and funky children’s bikes Squish.

Windwave

For 2022, Windwave supported the much-awaited launch of the Colnago C68, which took the industry by storm. Stock was available very soon after the launch communications went out, with bikes in store for launch and subsequent stock hitting our dealer shops in as little as four weeks. Other brands in the distributor’s portfolio include Thok and Transition.

P&A DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

(winner decided by judging panel)

Extra UK

Extra UK prides itself on offering an excellent portfolio of exclusively distributed, market-leading brands including Topeak, Fizik, Crankbrothers, Brooks, ABUS, Pirelli and more. It constantly looks to add innovation and quality to both complement and enhance its existing range and provide dealers with as much choice as possible

Madison

As the biggest parts and accessories distributor in the UK, Madison distributes some of the biggest brands in cycling including Shimano, Park Tool, Vittoria, Kryptonite, Pro, Lazer and many more. Through tough times it has worked hard to keep supplying the country’s network of retailers and continues to operate an efficient warehouse.

Oxford

Oxford is a champion of the Oxford branded product range and a small hand-picked third-party brand portfolio – a slightly different approach to the traditional distribution model. On average 600 stores per month are reached by its team and currently from year to date there are 700 live independent bike stores on its books that are ordering regularly.

Upgrade Bikes

Upgrade’s trading stability is underpinned by a solid financial base and long-term, solid, working relationships with key brands such as Lezyne, Reynolds, Tektro, and Praxis. Other brands include DMR, Kinesis, Amp Human PR, OTE, SixSixOne, DexShell and Nutcase.

Velotech Services

2022 sees Velotech Services Ltd in its 15th year of distribution but previous to that, MD Robin Corder through his cycle and triathlon coaching was agent for Rotor component’s first crankset. QRings followed and Velotech never looked back and headed full steam into brands such as Etxe Ondo clothing, SPIUK with all its innovation, RH+, CEEPO Tri bikes, and USN.

ZyroFisher

ZyroFisher currently represents over 60 of the world’s best cycling brands, including leading brands such as SRAM, Giro, Bell and Evoc. Over the past 12 months, this portfolio has grown even further to include Fasthouse, Unior, Maxima Racing Oils and Supacaz, whilst also extending the relationship with CamelBak to distribute their full product range.

SPECIALIST DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

(winner decided by judging panel)

Advanced Bikes UK

Advanced Bikes UK is the specialist exclusive UK distributor of one of Germany’s fastest-growing e-bike-only brands Advanced. Launching with the Reco range which uses thermo injection moulding technology, providing a 100% recyclable carbon composite frame. This innovation reduces the carbon footprint by 68% compared to an aluminium frame from the Far East.

Apex Distribution

Apex is a very new distribution company breaking the mould of classic supplier/retailer relationships and offering the best MTB brands to dealers alongside a range of marketing opportunities and collaboration to dealers. It aims to help brands grow with retailers that really care about working with brands long-term and we will be offering a host of digital marketing tools to assist dealers selling our brands and even its own Epos system.

Chicken CycleKit

As the largest distributor of Campagnolo in Europe, selling, educating and promoting this definitive cycling marquee is a cornerstone to the Chicken CycleKit family. CCK has invested heavily in a state-of-the-art training facility to educate the trade in all things Campagnolo.

Gearmechhanger.com

Gearmechhanger.com offers over 1,050 different CNC derailleur hangers to the bicycle trade, more than any other UK supplier. It specialises in derailleur hangers and other CNC products. It supplies many of the UK’s IBD shops, all hosted through its online portal gearmechhanger.com.

Silverfish UK

Specialising mainly in MTB, Silverfish seeks out the sector-leading brands, but doesn’t limit itself to established names and is proud to have helped exciting new brands such as Forestal and Ride Concepts break into the UK market. The complex challenges of P&A are many but the distributor has worked to master these and prides itself on offering IBDs the products their customers want when they want them.

Volt Bikes

Volt is a British multi-award-winning manufacturer and direct distributor of electric bicycles designed and hand-built in the UK, with our head office in central London and factory in Milton Keynes. Its extensive range consists of 12 different e-bike models including folding, hybrid, urban and e-MTB.

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.