Madison ends distribution of Pearl Izumi apparel after 13 years 

Madison has announced it will no longer be distributing Pearl Izumi apparel, bringing the 13-year partnership to an end.

Milton Keynes-based distributor Madison took on US cycle apparel brand Pearl Izumi back in 2009, but has now announced it will be ending the relationship to instead focus on Shimano apparel and its own brand of Madison clothing.

Earlier this year, Pearl Izumi was acquired by United Sports Brands (USB) from Shimano.

Madson CEO Dominic Langan said: “We have seen the global cycle clothing market change dramatically over the last 13 years as the industry has grown, as fabric technology has advanced but we have also seen a change in consumer and retailer behaviour when it comes to the purchasing and selling of premium apparel.

“In May 2022, United Sports Brands purchased Pearl izumi USA from Shimano and whilst we are pleased to understand the new owners have ambitious plans for the future of the brand, we have taken the decision that Madison will not be joining them for this next chapter.

“We wish the team at Pearl Izumi USA and at USB the very best of success for the future.”

Madison said it will continue to support Pearl Izumi warranty until the end of 2022 and will continue to focus on its Shimano ranges of soft goods and apparel, as well as Madison Clothing.

Pearl Izumi was founded in Tokyo in 1950, then entered the US market during the 1980s cycling boom. In 1989, the brand was then bought by four investors based in Boulder, Colorado.

In 2008, Pearl Izumi was then bought by Shimano, before the eventual sale to US-based wholesaler USB in May 2022.

On the purchase of the brand, president of Pearl Izumi Geoff Shaffer said earlier this year: “Shimano has provided significant support and guidance throughout its ownership, and while we will miss being part of team Shimano, we also know there is great future potential for the brand and look forward to continuing to grow our business with USB.”