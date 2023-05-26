The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 26th May

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike Mechanic Tutor x2 – Life Cycle

At Life Cycle, we believe cycling is the key to helping people feel happier, healthier and more connected with their community. Since 1999, we’ve been guided by our mission to transform lives and the environment. We are based in Bristol, but our projects have expanded across the West of England, Swindon and Derbyshire.

We are now embarking on an exciting partnership with HMP Fosse Way, a new prison in Leicester opening in summer 2023. Here, we will run our “Bike Back” scheme: a prison-based bike mechanic training and bicycle refurbishment project. Life Cycle has been working with prisons for 12 years, winning many awards, including the Prison Reform Trust’s Robin Corbett Award for Prisoner Re-Integration.

We are now looking for two Bike Mechanic Tutors to help us continue delivering our life-changing work. Looking for a bike mechanic role that makes a positive impact in people’s lives? Join our award-winning “Bike Back” project at HMP Fosse Way, and help us transform the lives of prisoners through professional bike refurbishment!

Community Bike Workshop Coordinator – The Bristol Bike Project

The Bristol Bike Project is a member-led co-operative repairing and rehoming bicycles within our community. We aim to help people from all walks of life get out on two wheels and for it to be an inclusive and empowering experience.

Reasons to join our team include: no boss, a say in all decisions concerning your employment, a friendly supportive team where you can be yourself at work, being part of a sustainable project that makes a real difference in the local community, and a flat pay rate (no one earns more than you) reviewed annually in line with cost of living increases.

You will be sharing the responsibility for coordinating/leading four community sessions and solely responsible for one (Earn-a-Bike). Coordinators are there to supervise the workshop, to oversee the work being done and to ensure the welfare of the volunteers and participants. You will need to have strong mechanical skills and ability to work on bikes and teach to a high standard as you will need to fix and build bikes, assess parts for quality, and solve technical problems.

Le Col Custom Account Manager – Le Col

The Custom Account Manager will be responsible for successfully managing the design and order process through to delivery. The successful candidate will utilise his/her experience and communication skills to carefully nurture both long standing and new accounts within the Custom department. This position will require close collaboration with other departments to fulfill excellent customer service expectations.

The ideal candidate needs to be highly organised, dynamic, ambitious, with an eye for detail and passion for delivering sales and customer care strategies. Demonstrable experience of a comparable sales and account management process. An understanding of sales, marketing and business development within the cycling industry or sportwear market. Comfortable in a fast-paced environment. Highly organised, proactive and able to work autonomously. Must have good literacy and numeracy skills with superb attention to detail, planning capabilities and the ability to solve problems.

Desirable skills include experience in cycle wear manufacturing and customisation process and ideally a keen cyclist.

Bike Mechanic (community bike project) – Life Cycle

Want to use your bike mechanic skills to help people from all walks of life? Our dynamic “Bike Back” project combines quality craftsmanship with strong social impact – and we’re looking to expand our team. So, if you’re an excellent mechanic with ambition to help us grow, join us on our mission to help more people get cycling!

The successful applicant will join our friendly team at Life Cycle’s “Bristol Hub” – our publicly accessible and professionally equipped bike workshop in the car park of HMP Bristol. Here, you’ll service bikes for paying customers, refurbish donated bikes, and sell bikes to walk-in customers – and on eBay. You’ll also support our Prison team once a week, by taking spare tools, unfixed bikes, and spare parts into our secure workshop.

You’ll work alongside and support a fantastic team of volunteers to refurbish and sell unwanted bikes that are donated by the public. This may include men Released on Temporary License from HMP Bristol, as well as ex-offenders on work placements after release from prison.

Inside Sales Executive – Cannondale

For more than 50 years, Cannondale has been a leading innovator in the cycling world. As more riders of all ages and abilities get on the roads, trails, and streets than ever before, we’re here to do the best work of our lives to push the greatest human-powered machine into the future each and every day.

We’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce where every teammate can succeed as we inspire riders everywhere. Fueled by a free-thinking, always-game, got-your-back mentality, we ditched the rulebook and set forward on a path to make iconic bikes that simply work better. We look forward to the ride with you.

This role is responsible for providing a frequent point of contact for the UK dealer base. Sales Executives are responsible for providing excellent customer care & support while supporting their allocated Outside Account Manager. Existing accounts are developed and opportunities identified to generate new sales & additional business for their assigned region.