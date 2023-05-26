Rawvelo adds plant-based recovery drink mix to its range

Share Facebook

Rawvelo, the all-natural, plant-based sports nutrition brand, has launched its all-new Recovery Drink Mix developed for consumption after exercise to enhance recovery and refuelling.

Created with a 3:1 carbohydrate to protein ratio, the Recovery Drink Mix is vegan and uses only natural ingredients in-fitting with the rest of the Rawvelo range.

A 2:1 glucose to fructose ratio allows for the effective absorption of both sugars for optimal carbohydrate uptake, whilst organic coconut water powder and pink Himalayan salt provide electrolytes for rehydration.

Each serving provides 21g of protein to support muscle repair.

Flavour comes in the form of pea protein, which offers a full amino acid profile, blended with cocoa powder and organic date powder, which contains trace minerals and micro nutrients to promote cellular recovery.

Alongside this, psyllium husk acts as a prebiotic, promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and aiding gut repair and health.

Jason Evans, Rawvelo co-founder, said: “We’ve been working on the formula for our new Recovery Drink Mix for many months now, trying to balance the best flavour and protein delivery using only natural, plant-based ingredients – something that’s not straightforward when considering protein.

“We sampled the Recovery Drink Mix at the recent Cycle Show in London and the feedback was great, often described as tasting more like a milkshake than a sports drink. We’re excited to get the new drink live on our website and with our retail partners around the UK, and to hear from more athletes as they look to enhance their recovery with a plant-based, natural alternative.”

As a registered member of 1% For The Planet, Rawvelo has worked to ensure the entire range of product packaging is recyclable too.

The chocolate flavour Recovery Drink Mix is available to purchase in a 1kg pouch for £29.49 on www.rawvelo.com.

Retailers interested in stocking Rawvelo should get in touch with ben@run-legacy.com.