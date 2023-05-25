Danish software company Bikedesk expands to UK, aims to streamline bike store experience

Share Facebook

Off the back of unprecedented success in Denmark, Bikedesk has announced it is expanding into the UK market.

The bike industry software solutions provider currently has more than 700 Danish stores utilising its cloud-based Point-of-Sale system (POS) for streamlining service, repair, and customer satisfaction.

With an in-depth understanding of the specific needs and daily challenges faced by bike stores, the system helps stores manage inventory, process transactions, and deliver services.

The Danish bike store market is highly competitive, given the country’s renowned cycling culture. However, Bikedesk has established a strong presence, providing bike stores of all sizes with a suite of POS tools.

The company’s solution integrates with existing systems, offering real-time inventory management, customer relationship management, and reporting capabilities.

Rasmus Melbye, the co-owner and CCO of Bikedesk, said: “We are thrilled to reach such a significant milestone in the Danish bike store market.

“Our success underscores our commitment to delivering the most innovative and user-friendly POS system available. And by having done this in Denmark, we are now excited to extend our impact as we expand to the UK.”

Bikedesk says that one of the key advantages of its system is its online nature. Unlike some systems that rely on a single checkout computer, Bikedesk’s system operates online, requiring only an internet connection to function.

This eliminates the limitations imposed by having a local stored checkout computer that can’t be used for other tasks.

Melbe added: “Not only does this offer convenience and eliminates the need for expensive hardware that often becomes outdated from day one, but it also allows the possibility to bring life to the store by getting the staff out on the floor so that customers can get the right guidance.”

Any retailers interested in learning more about Bikedesk can contact Morten Larsen, international client manager at Bikedesk, at morten@bikedesk.com or +44 02 03 31 89 837