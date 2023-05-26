Ragley unveils 2023 frames with ‘sensible changes’ to geometry

Share Facebook

Ragley has unveiled its line up of frames for 2023, with a more defined and clearer range and updated geometry across multiple models.

The British hardtail brand has aimed to modernise its frames with “sensible changes” that make them more progressive, but not radical, so as not alienate a loyal customer base.

Changes for MY23 include shorter seat tube lengths, slacker head tube angles, steeper seat tube angles, longer wheelbases, longer head tubes, and lower bottom brackets.

According to Ragley, the frames now pedal better, fit better, and descend better, and there have been improvements to frame proportions regarding wheel size used.

This year, Ragley has introduced a Marley 290 to sit alongside the Marley 275.

The 27.5’’ Mmmbop and Blue Pig frames share a new more aggressive enduro geometry, as do the 29’’ Big Al and Big Wig frames.

The popular TRIG remains unchanged from 2022.

The Piglet will be on hiatus for 2023 with the brand saying the model has become “very niche” due to the market dwindling, but it may return in the future in a new guise.

For this year, the brand will not be offering complete bikes citing the supply chain hangover as the main reason. This will allow the brand and its dealers to reset their own supply and manage current bike stock levels.

Aluminium frames (Marley 275/290, Mmmbop and Big Al) are in stock at Ragley dealers with the steel frames (Big Wig/Blue Pig/Trig) expected to arrive in around mid-June.

Alloy and steel frames remain at the same price £349.99 and £549.99 respectively, and are available to independent bike shops with good dealer margin.

Ragley is distributed on these shores by Hotlines and any retailers looking to learn more about opportunities can contact them at info@hotlines-uk.com or 0131 376 1838