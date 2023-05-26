DT Swiss launches its latest MTB spoke, the Revolite

Share Facebook

DT Swiss has released a new premium steel spoke that combines durability and light weight, the DT Revolite

After several rounds of development, its shape has been optimised to resist repetitive stresses, surpassing all other DT Swiss mountain bike spokes in its weight class in terms of durability.

This was achieved by the unique blading process, which additionally densifies the material, and through a patent-pending process.

The patent-pending forging process ensures uniform transition between the butted and forged area of the spoke, increasing the product’s durability.

Different from the classic straight spokes, the Revolite has an additional production step, the DT Swiss-specific reducing method using cold forging.

The result is a light double butted spoke, which enhances the material strength while preserving its desirable elongation properties.

The new DT Revolite spoke is available in all standard lengths between 194mm and 316mm in a straight-pull or a J-bend, and black and silver finishes.

The Revolite has a reported weight of 4,45g for a 260mm spoke.

For comparison, the DT Swiss Revolution weighs in at 4.42g for a 264 mm spoke, and the Competition Race at 4.88g.

The spokes are available in packs of 20, priced from £59.25, and in packs of 100 starting at £296.24.

The new Revolite spoke can be used with any of DT Swiss’ four nipple designs and has a standard 2mm thread.

DT Swiss nipples are available with the brand’s ‘Pro Lock’ technology which sees a dual compound, adhesive liquid injected into the nipple thread, allowing for durable wheel builds.

By threading the nipple onto the spoke the adhesive is activated and starts to harden. Re-truing the wheel is still possible after the adhesive has hardened completely, with only a minimal decrease of its thread-lock function.

DT claims that Pro Lock nipples prevent the spoke-nipple connection from loosening, with wheel durability improving “up to 20 times” compared to non Pro Lock builds.