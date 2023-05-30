Belgian start-up Gofluo raises €1 million to accelerate future growth

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Gofluo has raised €1 million to accelerate company growth and expand to the US, France and Germany.

Four business angels, and existing shareholder VC fund Freshmen, participated in the latest funding round.

Gofluo, the fashion brand that fuses style and safety, was founded in 2018 by Julie Vets.

The fashion designer and mother of three identified the need for “high-visibility clothing that looked as good as it was safe”.

With the growing popularity of e-bikes, steps and scooters, Vets says the traditional yellow hi-vis vest “no longer fit the bill”.

She saw an opportunity to create something new, and thus, the Bodyglower was born.

Since its launch in 2018, the company has experienced significant growth and this has led to partnerships with numerous retail stores across Europe, with Belgium, Germany, and France being key markets.

Gofluo has expanded its reach and presence, with its products now available in 10 countries, including the United States and Canada.

In 2019, Gofluo secured its first capital increase with the backing of Freshmen, a D2C fund established by Hendrik Winkelmans, the founder of the first chain of bicycle shops in Belgium (now Bike Republic, Colruyt Group).

Read more: DT Swiss launches its latest MTB spoke, the Revolite

Following this success, four business angels decided to invest €500,000 in the Antwerp-based company.

Together with the contribution of existing investor Freshmen, the company has now raised €1 million.

With this capital injection, Gofluo is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory and is actively on the look-out to extend its dealer base and ambassador network.

Additionally the company is actively seeking creative partnerships with global brands.

Vets said: “This funding will allow us to continue growing and making a positive impact on people’s daily lives.”