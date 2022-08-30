BikeBiz’s guide to the latest mountain bikes and accessories

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest mountain bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Pivot, Forme, Transition, Ibis, Squish, Frog Bikes, Superior, DMR, DT Swiss, Wolf Tooth, Oxford, Hornit, Occam Designs, Bont Cycling and Limar Helmets

This guide first appeared in the August edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Pivot – Firebird 29

Distributor: Saddleback

Its long and low geometry, with size-specific chainstay lengths, gives the enduro-focused Firebird stability at speed, alongside pinpoint accuracy, thanks to its relaxed head angle, reach and lengthy wheelbase. The Phoenix DH-inspired long DW-Link maximises the rearward wheel path with 165mm of supple and efficient suspension travel, to optimise control.

RRP: £6,350

Web: https://global.pivotcycles. com/products/firebird

Forme – Black Rocks HT1

Distributor: Moore Large

The Black Rocks HT1 is Forme’s premium hardtail and offers progressive geometry. Ideal for picking out those perfect fast lines, the Black Rocks is designed with modern, aggressive, long and low geometry. The slack head tube angle gives confidence when descending, while the steep seat tube angle helps on the climbs. Combined with the short chain stays, the Black Rocks HT delivers a super-responsive ride.

RRP: £1,399.99

Weblink: https://formebikes.co.uk/bikes/by-style/mountain/black-rocks-ht1

Transition – Spire Alloy MTB GX

Distributor: Windwave

The Spire blends DH bike capability with mid-travel efficiency in such a way it’s almost two bikes in one. Full spec: Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Air 170mm (205×65). Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate 170mm Travel/44mm Offset. Stem: ANVL Swage (40mm). Handlebar: ANVL Mandrel Alloy 35. Grips: Sensus Lite. Seatpost: OneUp Dropper Post. Brakes: SRAM Code RSC. Rotors: SRAM Centerline (220mm/200mm). Shifter/Derailleur: SRAM GX Eagle. Cassette: SRAM XG 1275 (10-52t). Chainguide: OneUp Bash Guide. Crank: SRAM GX Alloy DUB (30t/165mm). Rims: Stans Flow S1. Hubs: Stans Neo Durasync. Front tyre: Schwalbe Magic Mary, Super Trail, Soft (29×2.4). Rear tyre: Schwalbe Big Betty, Super Trail, Soft (29×2.4).

RRP: £4,699.95

Weblink: https://shop.windwave.co.uk/bikes/mountain-bikes/transition-spire-alloy-mtb-gx-complete-bike-factory-orange__11796

Ibis – Ripmo AF (Coil/Deore)

Distributor: 2pure

The Ripmo and Ripmo AF share the same steep, 76-degree seat tube angle and a rangy but not stratospheric reach, which places rid ers centrally over the pedals. It makes for an efficient position that can go the long haul. The slack 64.9 head tube angle and 44mm reduced-off set fork doesn’t wander while climbing, and doesn’t hold riders back while descending.

SRP: £3,799

Weblink: https://elastic.2pureb2b.co.uk/

Squish – Squish MTB 24” & 26” & 27.5”

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

All Squish bikes are designed to be as lightweight, functional, well-proportioned and fun to use as possible – mountain bikes included. Utilising top quality triple butted tubing, weight is kept to a minimum without jeopardising strength. SR Suntour air suspension forks allow huge levels of adjustment to ensure riders of all weights can feel the benefit, and mechanical disc brakes with reach adjustable levers give riders of any confidence level reassuring control. Available in wheel sizes 24”, 26” and 27.5”.

RRP: £559.99, £599.99 & £649.99

Weblink: https://www.tgc.bike/bikes– c10/squish-m3#sort4

Frog Bikes – MTB 62 & MTB 69 & MTB 72

Distributor: Frog Bikes

The MTB 62 is a 24” wheel junior mountain bike is the ideal multi-terrain bicycle for off-road cycling and is suitable for 8-10-year-olds with an average inside leg measurement of 62cm. The MTB 69 is a 26” wheel junior mountain bike for 10-12-year-olds with an average inside leg measurement of 69cm. The MTB 72 is a 26” wheel bike for 13+-year-olds with an average inside leg measurement of 72cm.

RRP: MTB 62 £745, MTB 69 £755, MTB 72 £765

Weblink: www.frogbikes.co.uk/ Mountain-Bike–Frog-MTB-62 & www.frogbikes.co.uk/ Mountain-Bike–Frog-MTB-69 & www.frogbikes.co.uk/ Mountain-Bike–Frog-MTB-72

Superior – XC 819 Bike

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

A mountain bike for entry-level riders. A lightweight, high-quality frame based on well-engineered geometry and a great choice of materials, making it fast and comfortable. The components have been specially selected for their reliability and build quality such as the Suntour suspension; the made-to-fit saddle and grips; the ONE1 accessories; and the Schwalbe tyres, with their superior grip and minimum rolling resistance on the tarmac. The fine-tuned design adopted from our top racing bikes makes the XC 819 one of the sleekest machines of its class.

RRP: £699

Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit. co.uk/shop/search/xc–819– black-2022-pre-order-/

DMR – Deathgrip refill packs (black)

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

The ever popular Deathgrip is now available in a refill pack option (as long as you’re happy with black). Refills come without the metal collar which riders bring across from previous Deathgrips, saving money and doing their bit for the environment too. Starting from fresh this also gives riders a customisation option if they buy coloured collars separately. Refill Deathgrips are available in thick or thin, flange or flangeless options as with the whole grip range.

RRP: £18

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co.uk/Catalogue/Grips/DMR/DeathGrip-Refills

DT Swiss – 1900 range

Distributor: Madison

The new 1900’s are the first DT Swiss complete wheels to come with the new Ratchet LN system, offering DT’s legendary hub durability and ease of servicing in better value package than ever before. Using the classic ratchet design these wheels offer easy conversion to different freehubs and axle standards, riders can even switch out the standard ratchet for faster engaging versions if they want to. Coming in E, M, and X varieties for different disciplines, and 27.5 or 29” diameters, the range has something for every type of rider.

RRP: £399.98

Weblink: www.madisonb2b.co.uk

Wolf Tooth – EnCase Bar End Tool Kit

Distributor: Saddleback

EnCase provides storage and essential riding tools that can meet the needs of almost any trailside repair. Durable, flexible storage sleeves make for a secure, clean place to stow EnCase System tools or other small items. Fits most mountain bars and most road bars thanks to a storage sleeve with a customizable rubber flap that can be cut to meet handlebar inner diameter.

RRP: £127

Weblink: https://saddleback.co.uk/ collections/wolf-tooth/ products/wolf-tooth-encase- system-bar-kit?variant= 31110664749141

Oxford – Airflow Shock Pump with guage

Distributor: Oxford

The Oxford Airflow Shock is a portable shock pump for topping up air pressure on MTB suspension forks and rear shocks, quickly delivering up to 300 psi capacity. Key features:

– Mechanical pressure gauge

– 6” pivoting hose

– Precision alloy barrel

– Pressure release button

– Max inflation 300 PSI

RRP: £32.99

Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts. com/bicycle/brands/oxford/ pumps_and_connectors/airflow_ shock_pump_with_gauge/

Hornit – Hornit Clug Pro MTB

Distributor: Hotlines

Designed in collaboration with Fidlock, the Clug Pro utilises an innovative magnet and ratchet system to ensure your bike always stays secure. Working with the floor to store bikes either vertically or horizontally, the Clug Pro MTB is suitable for bikes with tyres between 44-57mm wide. It mounts easily using the screws and wall plugs provided to masonry and wood.

RRP: £25.99

Weblink: https://hornit.com/products/clug-pro-mtb

Occam Designs – Apex Strap

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Occam Designs is founded upon simplicity. All products are thoughtfully designed and skilfully crafted so riders can stay dialled in to the task at hand. Occam’s Apex Strap with Boa’s TX4 lace holds tubes, CO2, and levers. This flagship product brings to the trail a sleek design and functionality. Riders can safely and securely carry all of their repair equipment and rest assured that it’ll be there, ready and waiting, whenever they need it.

RRP: £34.99

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/ACCEssORiES/Cool-Stuff/OCAFS201901C_Occam-designs-Apex-Strap-Checkered

Bont Cycling – Vaypor G Reflex Havoc Li2 Boa

Distributor: Raleigh UK

The new gold standard in off-road cycling footwear, the all new Vaypor G delivers Bont Cycling’s Industry-leading carbon technology and biomechanically superior fit in a form designed specifically but not limited to gravel riding. Bont’s latest flagship shoe sets new standard for those with a passion for dirt with the latest Boa Li2 Fit System providing an even more precise, secure and micro adjustable fit. The true Bont Cycling difference comes via the fully heat moldable chassis and industry-leading 3.5mm stack height.

RRP: £349.99

Weblink: https://bontcycling.com/ products/vaypor–g

Limar Helmets – Tonale

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

Tonale, the new Limar helmet with an unmistakable name. Ideal for all mountain and enduro. Its shell with extended coverage onto the temples and nape, is designed to offer unrivalled comfort, a carefully designed ventilation system keeps riders’ head cool at all times, a double direction retention system and finally the integrated, wide and adjustable visor. Available in two sizes M (53-57) and L (57-62). Available from September 2022.

RRP: €109,95