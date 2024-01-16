Handmade bike show Made expands to Australia

Share Facebook

Made, which positions itself as the world’s largest handmade bike show, has announced 2024 will see the show open in Australia for the first time.

Made Australia, will debut in conjunction with the 17th annual Melburn Roobaix at the Darebin International Sports Centre (DISC) on June 28 and 29, 2024, and is designed as a global complement to the original Made show, which will take place in Portland, Oregon, USA, in August of 2024.

Powered by Andy White of FYXO and ECHOS Communications, Made Australia will bring together builders, brands, media, and cycling enthusiasts at the DISC Velodrome.

Following the successful format introduced by Made in August 2023, the show will be open to the public, with private media and industry hours to allow content creation, builder interviews, and networking.

“Andy’s passion for telling the story of the custom bike world through words and images has kept us close over the years, and we are thrilled to partner with FYXO to produce Made Australia,” states Billy Sinkford, co-founder of Made and vice president of ECHOS Communications, a global PR and experience agency specialising in supporting cycling, active outdoor and lifestyle brands.

“Our mission remains the same: to elevate, inspire, and highlight the global handmade community. With Andy’s deep relationships and event experience, Made Australia will demonstrate the global reach of this vibrant community.”

In sharing the news of the show’s launch, the organisers highlight interest and commitments from builders like Baum, Prova, The Lost Workshop, Trinity MTB, Velo Craft, Partington Wheels, and many more.

With the Melburn Roobaix seeing attendance in the thousands, interested exhibitors can expect a world-class venue and a global lens to promote their builds and wares. Made Australia will move to Adelaide in 2025, coinciding with the Tour Down Under.

About Made

Made is a show for the modern handmade industry – spotlighting framebuilders and artisan craftsmanship. With an emphasis on community and inclusivity, Made was built to provide the frame-building community with an outlet for exposure and expression that elevates the craft.

The inaugural edition of Made Australia will open registration in February. Builders and brands interested in exhibiting can apply via the Made website.