Handmade bike show Made announces dates and venue for 2023 event

The first Made show will take place from 24th to 27th August 2023 at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Made is a new industry and consumer bike event highlighting the craft of handmade bicycles, with over 170 builders and brands interested in participating in year one.

The programming is specifically designed to support builders and reach new audiences, with 24th and 25th August open exclusively to industry and media, giving journalists and professionals the opportunity to create dynamic content, connect with peers, builders, and industry leaders, and test ride bikes.

For 26th and 27th August, Made will open to the public so anyone can experience, ride and meet the builders and brands who collectively make up the handmade cycling community.

Billy Sinkford, vice president, ECHOS Communications, said: “Made is the next evolution of handmade consumer and trade events, creating an inclusive, exciting, and supportive format, based on the mission to truly celebrate the builders and makers who are dedicated to their craft.

“The Rose Quarter is a perfect location, central and easily accessible by all major transit lines, and nestled in between the Veterans Coliseum and MODA Center. We could not be more excited about the show location as we can bring the best of an indoor trade show experience to the outdoors in the heart of the city.”

With the goal of accessibility and supporting the industry, Made is offering new builders discounted or no-cost booth space, and event sponsor Bike Flights is providing reduced rates on shipping costs.

Builders and brands interested in attending should fill out the contact form at made.bike to secure space. Registration for Made will open in January 2023.

Made was founded by ECHOS Communications, a global communications and experience agency specializing in supporting cycling and active lifestyle brands.