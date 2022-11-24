Cycling UK reveals its 100 Women in Cycling 2022

Share Facebook

Cycling UK has launched the 100 Women in Cycling 2022, its annual list celebrating inspirational women in cycling, now in its sixth year.

The women are recognised for significant achievements promoting women’s cycling. The list celebrates their outstanding work, whether that’s sporting or industry accolades, spreading the word as an influencer, or grassroots campaigning and support in the community.

The list this year includes household names from sport such as Tour de France Femmes winner and Road World Champion Annemiek van Vleuten, para-cyclist pair Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, 10-year-old BMX champ Amelie Eaton, and also shines a spotlight on other inspirational figures like poet Caroline Burrows who uses her medium to tell stories about cycling and climate activist Jessie Stevens, who was just 17 when she cycled from Dartmoor to Glasgow for COP26.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK’s chief executive, said: “At a time when people in the UK are turning to cycling in numbers not seen since the 60s, it’s more important than ever to celebrate those who empower others, whether people want to cycle because it’s an affordable, sustainable and healthy transport option, or because it’s simply fun.

“Representation makes a huge difference, and improving the visibility of women’s cycling means more women are likely to feel it is also for them. This is what makes the work our 100 Women in Cycling do so important – whether it’s winning races, supporting their community, or telling stories about the adventures and challenges faced by other inspiring women.”

The 2022 list has a strong focus on community champions – ride leaders, club matriarchs, founders of cycling groups that promote diversity and inclusivity by enabling underrepresented communities, children, the elderly or the disabled to use pedal power.

The category also includes many who work tirelessly to improve access to cycling through recycling projects, teaching skills such as cycle mechanics, or campaigning for better active travel infrastructure in their area.

Anne Young, one of 100 Women in Cycling 2022, who is an Audax long distance rider while also working full-time as a GP, said: “Cycling is a fantastic way to see the world, help the environment, keep fit and provide lifelong friendships.

“It is one of the best things you can do to feel better about yourself regardless of age or ability.”

Cycling Minister Jesse Norman, at the Department for Transport, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many inspirational women encouraging others to cycle. Some are cycling because it’s so healthy, some because it’s quick and easy, some to protect the environment. Whatever the reason, they should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.

“These women are leading the way in their communities, and we will continue to support them, having invested over £600 million since the start of the pandemic in better infrastructure including Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival.”

To view the full 100 Women in Cycling list, visit https://www.cyclinguk.org/100women/2022. For more info about the list, go to https://www.cyclinguk.org/100women.