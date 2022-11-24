Alison Jones joins Canyon as chief operations officer

Share Facebook

Alison Jones has joined Canyon as the company’s chief operations officer (COO).

Jones will be part of the Canyon executive leadership team and will be responsible for driving the company’s global operations, supply chain and quality strategy.

She comes with more than 20 years of in-depth experience in global operations and strategic leadership in various industries, as well as a strong focus on profitable and sustainable solutions for customers and businesses.

Nicolas de Ros Wallace, Canyon CEO, said: “Alison joins at a period of strong growth for Canyon. Her appointment will allow us to strengthen our global operations, improving efficiencies and production methods at our production sites in Germany and enhancing relationships with our suppliers around the world.”

Jones is also familiar with road racing – her racing career began in Canada, taking her to the US and eventually to Europe, where she competed in the Tour European de Femme in the early 1990s.

“Cycling is a deep-rooted passion for me,” said Jones. “I raced semi-professionally for several years and continued cycling regularly after my retirement. I bought my first Canyon in Koblenz in 2004 and have followed the brand closely since this time.

“I’m convinced that I’m joining one of the most progressive and rapidly growing companies in the bicycle industry. I look forward to championing performance, innovation and, most of all, the people we work with, the people we serve and the talented people who work for Canyon.”

In her latest position, Jones was chief operations officer at Schleich GmbH. In this role, she was responsible for the end-to-end global supply chain, including new product industrialisation, sustainability, quality, logistics, manufacturing, and procurement.

In previous functions, she assumed different vice president and strategic management roles at global companies like Philips, General Electric, and Solectron Corp.