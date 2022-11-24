Pendle Bike Racks unveils new look website

Share Facebook

Pendle Bike Racks has launched a new look website, with improved user experience.

Over the past six months, Pendle Bike Racks has invested significant time in user research, analysing the website statistics and user demographics whilst collating feedback from customers.

This has led to the creation of a new look, more modern website with an improved user experience, particularly on mobile handsets which accounts for over 60% of total traffic, said the company.

Chris Smith, managing director at Pendle Bike Racks, said: “I am always open to reviewing our offering and utilising concrete data to strengthen our brand and I am delighted with the results of the new website.

“Customer feedback is paramount and I really feel we have taken on board the constructive comments whilst also injecting some great ideas of our own into the marketing mix.

“Our business has evolved so much and a particular strength is the move into the trike rack market which was certainly not reflected in the previous website so by creating a new category and overall improved search functionality, we are now more accurately representing our business.

“Our credentials as being a British manufacturer was also a key USP we were keen to retain and enhance.”

New and returning customers to the website will also benefit from faster page load times,

more flexible and easier-to-navigate page layouts as well as improved product detail information. Klarna payments options online have also been introduced.

Smith added: “We are delighted to bring added flexibility in payment to our customers, and to be able to help more people explore the outdoor. Cycling is one of the most popular hobbies in the UK and spans all ages and all backgrounds.

“The more payment options we can offer, the more cyclists we can help get moving and keep moving.”

To view and experience the new website, head to www.pbr.co.uk.