DMR Bikes warns of fake direct-to-consumer website

DMR Bikes has has warned consumers of a fake direct-to-consumer website that has appeared.

The British mountain bike, jump bike and component brand, distributed by Upgrade Bikes, has released a statement about dmrdiscount.com, which features the DMR brand name, products and images without permission of the brand.

DMR said that this website is claiming to hold stock of products that the brand itself is not aware of, and reminded consumers that the official website is DMRBikes.com.

A statement from the brand said: “It has come to our attention that a direct-to-consumer website is using our brand name, identity and products without permission, and consumers should stay well away – dmrdiscount.com

“This website is using our brand name, logo and product photos without our permission and potential buyers should beware – they also claim to hold in stock products we are not aware of.

“We would like to remind you that the official website for DMR Bikes is dmrbikes.com

“Any other website using our name or wordmark without permission is to be considered unsafe and we strongly advise against their use.

“DMR Bikes and products are sold only via authorised international distributors and approved retailers.

“Thanks for your time.”

A variety of other brands have recently reported the emergency of fake websites, including FSA and Vision component brands, according to Bicycle Retailer in the USA.

Earlier this year, Cane Creek was also made aware of a fraudulent website selling products at discounted prices, the brand said on social media.

The brand has no affiliation with the website, it added, and it is not an authorised reseller. Cane Creek does not recommend anyone attempt to purchase anything from it.

Cane Creek’s official websites are canecreek.com and canecreekhelp.freshdesk.com/support/home, and it has no affiliation with any other URL or website, it said. The brand has also put a notice on canecreek.com to warn customers of the fraudulent site.