Cycling tech and data brand See.Sense launches crowdfunded Icon3 bike lights 

Cycling tech and data company See.Sense has launched its latest innovation in the cycle light market, following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The Icon3 lights, described as ‘smarter than ever,’ launched on Wednesday (23rd November) and feature a new ‘twist and mount’ lock system, as well as adaptive light sensing.

See.Sense, based in Northern Ireland, launched a public crowdfunding campaign via IndieGogo in 2021 to help fund the Icon3 lights, raising £95,000 from 1,200 backers.

Philip McAleese, CEO of See.Sense said, “We are excited to continue building on our record of innovation with the launch of Icon3. The Icon3 is our brightest ‘to be seen’ light yet, and will help to keep cyclists visible and safer. We are especially proud that the Icon3 has been designed and manufactured locally in Northern Ireland, as See.Sense continues to fulfill its strong commitment to sustainability.”

Icon3 was developed following eight years of experience and feedback, as See.Sense offers a light with more technology than previous models.

The new See.Sense lights feature increased brightness, UCB-C charging, along with technology that senses moments of risk on the road, including roundabouts and junctions, along with ‘get me home’ and ‘brake mode’ options.

Icon3 is 20% brighter than its predecessor. 350 lumen LEDs in the rear and 575 lumen LEDs in the front ensure you can be seen up to 3km away. A combination of CoB (chip on board) and two quality-focused LEDs give riders 270° of side visibility, and shine brightly in both daylight and at night-time.

Through the app, riders can also access connected features such as crash and theft alerts, and personal ride stats, and improve the roads they cycle on by sharing anonymised insights to help cities and planners improve conditions for cycling.

Icon3 is now available for purchase. The Icon3 Rear is £99.99 RRP, while the Icon3 Front and Rear Set is £179.99 RRP.

