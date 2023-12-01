Handmade bike show Made announces 2024 dates and opens registration

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Made, a multi-day industry and consumer event highlighting the global handmade community and the artisans and brands that support it, has announced its return to Portland’s Zidell Yards event venue and the opening of registration for exhibitors.

In 2023, its inaugural year, Made became one of the world’s largest custom bike shows, bringing together more than 200 builders and brands, and attracting over 5000 attendees throughout the three day event.

Billy Sinkford, Made co-founder and VP of ECHOS Communications, said: “Our mission is to support the hand Made culture by creating an event where builders and brands come together to share their passion for the bike. Year one was a success thanks to everyone who believed in Made, and demonstrated the strength and passion that drives this community.

“We are proud and honoured to be in the position to both sponsor the event and support this vibrant community and industry.”

Made is supported by ECHOS Communications, a public relations and marketing agency serving cycling and active lifestyle brands.

In 2024, Made will return to Zidell Yards with a larger floor plan and venue footprint to accommodate additional exhibitors and attendees, as well as offering improved amenities.

Exclusive industry and media hours will allow ample time to create content and connect builders and industry leaders.

Made will open to the public at 12 noon on Friday, August 23, through Sunday, August 25, 2024, with evening events spotlighting local cycling brands and culture.

Made will offer new builders discounted booth space to ensure the entire handmade community has the opportunity to participate.

With the Portland Waterfront as a backdrop, Zidell Yards is described by the organisers as a “perfect venue” to showcase the unique bikes and components that will be on display.

The 2024 show will see more food/coffee and beer vendors, along with multiple lounges, both indoor and outdoor, to provide attendees with additional options.

A full show schedule and dates for ticket sales will be provided in Spring 2024.

Registration for waitlisted brands and new exhibitors will begin at 8 AM PST on Monday, December 4.