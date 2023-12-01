Endura Custom unveils ‘out of this world’ Believe collection for Christmas

Share Facebook

Endura Custom is back to keep Christmas weird, with a new collection for 2023 that’s “out-of-this world” according to the Scottish brand.

Following on from last year’s Christmas-themed skulls and gingerbread freak-out jersey, Endura has looked to the skies for inspiration and created a UFO and Santa mash-up collection.

A spokesperson for Endura said: “Although Bonnybridge might be Scotland’s best known UFO hotspot, Endura’s factory in Livingston isn’t too far away from the site of the Dechmont Woods Encounter, where aliens tried to abduct a forestry worker in the late 1970s.

“It’s so close in fact that one of their lunchtime rides passes by a memorial stone that marks the spot. Endura are not saying that it definitely happened, but they’re not saying it didn’t either… If that’s not a good enough reason for making Christmas UFO themed, then neither Endura, nor the Zeta Reticulans can think of a better one.”

The Believe Jersey, which comes in both men’s and women’s sizes, is based on the Endura Custom kit that’s worn by the brand’s roster of gravity athletes, including Downhill World Champion Charlie Hatton and team-mate Rachel Atherton who scored a comeback World Cup win this season.

Another custom version of the jersey has already taken to the skies this year, on the back of Kriss Kyle in his Don’t Look Down video, where he rides a BMX bowl suspended under a hot air balloon.

The Livingston-based brand has also created a Multitube and Thermal Necktube featuring the festive Believe design to keep riders toastie throughout the rest of the winter period.

RRPs

Men’s Believe L/S Jersey £54.99

Women’s Believe L/S Jersey £54.99

Believe Multitube £14.99

Believe Thermal Necktube £19.99

The limited edition Believe Collection will be available for UK customers on www.endurasport.com from Tuesday, December 12.