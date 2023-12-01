The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 1st December

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales Person – BW Cycling

BW Cycling is one of the leading independent Cycle stores in the South West which has a number of services within it including, bike fitting, fitness testing, personal training, physiotherapy and massage. It sells some of the worlds best quality brands, Santa Cruz, Yeti, Scott, Whyte, Pinarello, Colnago, Enigma, BMC, Argon, Cervelo and more.

We are looking for who is: customer focused, good at solving problems, works well under pressure, able to provide quality backup for the rest of the team, a team player who wants to be part of a growing business, able to learn a new product and interested in cycling.

Attention to details is also important as BW cycling continues as one of the leading independent bike businesses, offering the best bike brands, advice and coaching, trusted by some of the world’s top athletes.

Store Leader – Specialized Stafford

Specialized is one of the world’s largest and most iconic bicycle and equipment brands. We’re both proud and protective of our brand in offices all over the world from California to Tokyo. We’re part of an incredibly diverse global family, with our own UK identity that allows us to best serve our riders. We work closely with our global colleagues, learning from them and partnering with them to create, launch, evolve and market our industry-leading products and services.

Innovation sits at the very heart of Specialized, and we’re all-in on adopting new technologies and pushing the boundaries of what’s expected. We adapt quickly, meeting the ever-changing needs of riders and driving towards a more sustainable, healthier future.

A critical member of the Specialized UK Retail Team, the Store Leader demonstrates commercial understanding, the value of building and developing a team around them and how to act accordingly in the best interests of the brand in order to exceed targets and fulfil rider needs.

Head of Engineering – The Rider Firm

This role provides the opportunity to develop great careers for your engineering team and develop your career leading engineering innovation across the company. You will be empowered to develop your own technical excellence plan for the whole business including for several exciting industry leading cycling brands including Hunt Bike Wheels, Privateer MTBs and e-MTBs, and Cairn adventure and transport bikes. You will have a close working relationship with the founders and the management board.

This leadership role will be focused on understanding the technical engineering needs of our riders, both now and in the future. Working with the board and senior leaders you will build a long term plan to ensure The Rider Firm continues to serve riders’ needs with the best available cycling products. Developing the Rider Firm engineering team – creating a nurturing environment in which to build a world class engineering career, building technical and wider professional skills including supporting engineers on the path to chartership.

You will be leading teams carrying out and initiating engineering projects, guiding them on product design and testing. We use technologies such as CFD, wind tunnel testing, stress analysis (FEA), computer aided design (CAD) and carbon fibre layup technology to develop products with excellent mechanical performance and where relevant; aerodynamic properties.

Internal Sales Representative – Hope Technology

We are looking for a motivated and well-spoken inside sales representative to join our sales team. The internal sales representative will be responsible for developing new leads, communicating with customers, understanding their needs, and ensuring a smooth sales process. With all design and manufacturing taking place on site in Barnoldswick it is essential the chosen candidate works from our factory to enable an in-depth understanding of our ethos and product range.

Responsibilities include: Communicating with customers, making outbound calls to potential customers, and following up on enquiries, understanding customers’ needs and identifying sales opportunities, answering potential customers’ questions and sending additional information per email, keeping up with product and service information and updates, creating and maintaining a database of current and potential customers, explaining and demonstrating features of products and services and staying informed about competing products and services.

The successful candidate will be a proactive and commercial mindset focused on providing excellent customer service, have experience of working within a sales / team environment, be personable, professional, and conscientious, have excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office with a good understanding of the sales order process and be a flexible, positive, and resilient individual with a ‘can-do attitude.

Quality Assurance and Product Safety Manager – The Rider Firm

The Rider Firm exists to serve riders by creating the best available cycling products. The Quality Assurance and Product Safety Manager will be the primary role involved in setting and delivering the best standards in product safety for our riders.

This engineering role offers an excellent opportunity to be a core part of the development process for our Hunt Bike Wheels, Privateer Bikes and Cairn Cycles brands. The successful candidate will be empowered to continue to develop and build upon our established quality and safety protocols ensuring they are kept up to date as we develop new technologies and as industry standards evolve.

Reporting to the Head of Engineering, this role will lead the product safety and QA pillar within our engineering team, working closely with our other engineering pillars focused on aerodynamic and mechanical development of our products. The post holder would have a guidance role on both the QC processing and also ad hoc problem solving with our warranty team.