Trek to close UK warehouse as part of head office relocation

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Trek Bicycle has announced that it will be relocating premises for UK operations, remaining in Milton Keynes where the brand has been based since the late 1990s.

As part of this move, the brand has taken the decision to “streamline distribution in the UK” and as a result, will be closing its UK warehouse.

The new premises, which are set within a campus environment, will be undergoing extensive refurbishment with the move planned for Spring 2024.

This new head office will provide an improved office environment, more facilities for employees including an onsite café and wellbeing facilities, whilst maintaining access to green spaces and cycling routes.

Trek will consolidate distribution for the UK market into its existing facilities in the Netherlands and Germany (which was newly added in 2022 to boost capacity & speed of delivery), closing its UK warehouse.

According to the brand, “the majority” of Trek’s business in the UK is already supplied from distribution centres in continental Europe and Trek believes that this consolidation will “improve consistency of supply” by giving Trek UK’s retailers and customers access to a wider pool of inventory.

Nigel Roberts, country manager of Trek Bicycle UK, said: “We’re committed to operating an effective long-term business in the UK that delivers the highest quality service to our valued retailers and customers.

“After much careful consideration, we’ve taken the opportunity to relocate to a new office and streamline our distribution in the UK. This move will improve the facilities for our office-based staff, reduce complexity and elevate our ability to supply a broad range of bikes and accessories.”

Trek will continue to deliver UK based dedicated support and service to customers and retailers in the UK with customer care, warranty, retailer services and Trek store teams operating from the Milton Keynes office, alongside marketing, finance, retail, and I.T departments.