Basso and Lee Cougan parent company launches US dealer direct programme

Stardue Group, the holding company of Basso and Lee Cougan, has announced the introduction of a dealer direct programme for the US market.

Stardue Group, a family-owned and managed business based in the north of Italy, is somewhat unique in that all its bicycles are handmade in Italy.

From design and engineering to production and assembly, the entire process is controlled by the company.

Alessandro Basso, CEO of Stardue Group, said: “The dealer direct route to market underlines our commitment to US dealers and consumers. This allows us to deliver the best riding experience through our products to dealers and consumers at competitive price points with sustainable margins for dealers.

“Our commitment is further underscored by the appointment of a country manager based in the United States and a sales team of independent reps to service dealers.”

With the announcement, US-based dealers can now apply to stock the brands on a dealer direct programme specifically tailored for the US market.

Dealers will have access to the brand’s B2B portal, as well as the Basso and Lee Cougan product range.

A complete logistical framework is in place to service and support dealers.

Leonardo Basso, marketing director of Stardue Group, added: “Our commitment to the US market extends beyond the distribution of product. A comprehensive marketing campaign has been drafted that will create awareness in the US market amongst consumers and support dealers with opportunities to engage consumers and achieve sales objectives.

“In addition, we offer support by working with dealers on specific initiatives and opportunities that may exist in regional markets.”

USA based dealers wishing to participate in the dealer direct program can contact Craig Steyn, the country manager for Stardue Group, at craig.steyn@stardue.it

Stardue Group in the UK

In the UK, Stardue Group brand Basso is distributed by Chicken CycleKit. Dealers will be able to see a selection of the associated range at the upcoming COREbike 2024 show, running Sunday, February 18, through Tuesday 20, 2024.

Late in 2023 PaceUp Media, the PR and marketing agency for cycling and endurance sports, announced a strategic partnership with Stardue Group, with the collaboration reported to mark a significant step forward in enhancing the global visibility and brand communication for both bike brands.