Madison cuts carbon footprint by installing solar panels

Madison has cut its carbon footprint with solar panel installation at both its Milton Keynes facilities

The challenge of cutting carbon footprints is an issue that many businesses are facing at a time when almost everyone across the country – and the wider world – understands the damaging effects of climate change.

Last year, Madison started the process of installing more than 1,000 solar panels across the roofs of its two warehouses in Milton Keynes.

This project has now been completed and will not only offset the energy usage at the sites, but feed energy back into the National Grid as well.

Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison, said: “We are committed to the sustainability of our business and minimising our negative impact on the environment but acknowledge there is a huge task ahead of us.

“Part of this journey is reducing our dependence on carbon intensive energy within our business operations and making the investments necessary to deliver efficiency, value and health for our business.”

The full breakdown of energy generation is as follows:

A 500.5 kWP Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation

1,001 x 500w Modules

Generating 480,443kWh per year in total

235,775 KWh per year used on site and rest fed back into the grid

Carbon Saving: 86 Tonnes per year

The installation of these solar panels is part of Madison’s ongoing commitment to investing in sustainable business practices and reducing its carbon footprint.

Recently, in-house brands Madison Clothing and Aztec made a move to 100% sustainably sourced packaging with more planned in the future as the business continues to improve its green credentials.

