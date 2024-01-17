Lazer debuts Lupo and Finch MTB helmets

Lazer has introduced the entry-level, trail-focused, Lupo KinetiCore and Finch KinetiCore MTB helmets.

The two helmets share a lot of similarities, with the brand pointing out they offer comfort, style, and MTB-specific features, including an integrated visor.

Both are unisize helmets, however, Finch KinetiCore is made especially for the smaller head sizes, making sure it does not look bulky and feels comfortable.