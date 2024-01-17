Lazer debuts Lupo and Finch MTB helmets

Lazer has introduced the entry-level, trail-focused, Lupo KinetiCore and Finch KinetiCore MTB helmets.
The two helmets share a lot of similarities, with the brand pointing out they offer comfort, style, and MTB-specific features, including an integrated visor.
Both are unisize helmets, however, Finch KinetiCore is made especially for the smaller head sizes, making sure it does not look bulky and feels comfortable.
Lupo KinetiCore
Lupo KinetiCore is a Virginia Tech 5-star protection rated trail helmet featuring an integrated fixed visor, brow vents for increased ventilation, deep coverage on the sides for stronger protection, and the Lazer TurnSys system for an easy to adjust on-the-go fit – and is available in eight colours.
Size 55-61cm. Weight 390g.
Finch KinetiCore
Finch KinetiCore, comes with a similar integrated visor, brow vents, and deep coverage on the sides for stronger, trail focused, 5-star protection.
As with the Lupo KinetiCore, it features the Lazer TurnSys system for an easy to adjust fit.
Finch KinetiCore is designed for the smaller head shapes, making sure it does not look bulky and feels comfortable for those with a smaller head.
Size 50-56cm. Weight 330g.
Finch KinetiCore features stitched straps ensuring a comfortable fit while using less plastics and reducing weight.
Recesses in helmet shape removes pressure caused by the arms of the sunglasses.
Finch KinetiCore is compatible with the Universal Lazer LED and Winter Kit which enables and supports year round use.
What is KinetiCore?
Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings
All helmets sold must be certified to meet minimum safety requirements.
However, not all helmets are created equal and two helmets that meet the official standard for certification may offer different levels of impact protection.
The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab is 100% independent of any funding or influence from helmet manufacturers and provides unbiased ratings on a 5-star scale that allows consumers to make informed decisions when purchasing.
Simply stated, the ratings identify which helmets best reduce concussion risk.
More stars equate to better protection, with 5 stars representing the best available helmets.
In the UK, Lazer helmets are distributed by Madison.