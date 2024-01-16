British Cycling announce ICE Trikes partnership for Limitless programme

Share Facebook

British Cycling has announced a new partnership with ICE Trikes, which represents a first ever partnership between the national body and an adaptive cycle manufacturer for the Limitless Disability and Para-Cycling Programme.

The new partnership is British Cycling’s first ever with an adaptive cycle manufacturer, and sees ICE Trikes become the preferred supplier to the Limitless programme, which provides clubs with support and funding to deliver activities for disabled riders.

ICE Trikes have already gifted trikes to clubs in Cornwall, Kent and the Wyre Forest through the partnership, with more trikes to be delivered throughout the year.

The new partnership will help to support the growth of the Limitless programme and further widen access to the sport.

Since its launch in February 2023, the Limitless programme has already grown to a nationwide network of 50 clubs, and last year supported more than 1,200 riders to experience the joy of cycling.

Of those participating in the programme, 95% said that it had made them feel more welcome and included in the sport.

Ahead of the announcement, British Cycling’s national disability manager, Lyndsey Hollands, said: “This is an exciting step in our long-term ambition to break down the barriers which disabled people when accessing cycling. It’s the first time British Cycling has partnered with an adaptive cycling manufacturer, and will have an incredibly positive impact on our Limitless programme and the ability of clubs to create more opportunities for riders.

“It’s great to see some our Limitless Focus Clubs already receiving their trikes, and the joy on their rider’s faces, and we’re excited to see the partnership flourish in the years ahead.”

Manufactured in Britain, the premium recumbent trike models are built to order to ensure a refined and comfortable ride for riders with a wide range of impairments.

Adrian Davies, managing director of ICE Trikes, added: “ICE Trikes is incredibly proud and honoured to partner with British Cycling and to be part of Limitless. As a UK employee-owned business, our purpose is to ‘put a smile on people’s faces through inspired cycle engineering’ and we have so many customer stories of just how our trikes have changed their life for the better – regardless of age, impairment, or the ability of the rider.

“With British Cycling we can work to break down barriers, inspire change and create more inclusive cycling opportunities.”

UK cycling clubs and groups can apply to become British Cycling Limitless Clubs and benefit with trikes from the ICE partnership.

To find out more about the British Cycling Limitless programme, opportunities to get involved, or to become a new limitless club, visiting British Cycling Limitless or visit www.icetrikes.co to see the range of trikes.