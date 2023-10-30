VeloBrands appoints Phil Dowling as area sales manager for South West England and Wales

Share Facebook

VeloBrands has announced the addition of Phil Dowling to its team as the area sales manager for South West England and Wales.

Dowling takes with him a wealth of experience and a passion for the outdoors and cycling, making him a valuable asset to the VeloBrands family.

Having previously held key positions at Berghaus, Sealskinz, Curry & Warner Group (Black Mountain Bikes), and most recently Litelok, he has established strong relationships within the industry.

Alex Wiseman, sales manager at VeloBrands, said: “VeloBrands is thrilled to welcome Phil Dowling as our new Area Sales Manager for South West England & Wales.

“Phil’s extensive experience, combined with his passion for the industry, align perfectly with our company’s values and goals. We believe his insights and strategic thinking will greatly contribute to our continued success in the region.”

As area sales manager, Dowling will be responsible for enhancing VeloBrands’ presence in the region by cultivating strong partnerships, introducing new product offerings, and delivering customer service to retailers and cyclists alike.

Following the announcement, Dowling said: “I am thrilled to be joining VeloBrands, a company known for its commitment to quality and innovation within the cycling industry.

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at VeloBrands and using my experience to best service and support the growth of the vibrant South West and Wales cycling community.”

2023 has been a busy year for VeloBrands who have added both Veloe e-cargo bikes and Jack the Bike Rack to its portfolio of products.

Italian bike brand Veloe aims to offer stylish, versatile and easy to handle utility bikes for families.

Veloe bikes also come with a selection of Bosch and Shimano motor systems, along with a host of accessories so the bikes can be adapted to the rider’s needs.

Jack the Bike Rack is a universal fit front bicycle rack that offers tool free fitting in under one minute.