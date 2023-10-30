Curtis Bikes seeks investment partner to assist with growth plans

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Curtis Bikes is looking for investment to help elevate the brand’s current position.

Founded in 1972 by Brian Curtis, Curtis Bikes is one of the UK’s most respected and well-known frame builders in both BMX and MTB circles.

Each frame is meticulously handmade to order by Gary Woodhouse, now owner of Curtis Bikes, with Brian Curtis still working his magic, fillet brazing them together into their final shape.

Gary Woodhouse, owner of Curtis Bikes, said: “We are not looking to reinvent what Curtis Bikes is. We remain dedicated to our handmade in England steel heritage and audience in both mountain biking and BMX.

“I am looking for a partner/investor who can assist Curtis Bikes reach the next level. The operation is very much a ‘one man effort’ as I handle all enquiries, frame design, frame builds and social media.

“I am hoping that someone can create additional resources to help us reach a wider audience especially with complete bikes instead of frames only which is what i’d like to do with our new gravel frames/bikes that we are just launching, this will appeal to a larger audience as most people want to buy a complete bike rather than a frame on its own and have to build it up themselves. “

This is something Gary Woodhouse would like to achieve, but investment is needed to reach this goal.

Read more: Scotland’s Cycling Champion of the Year Award winners have been announced

Curtis Bikes continues to support the grass roots of the sport in BMX and MTB with a great team of riders in both disciplines which the business is dedicated to keep supporting and developing.

Anyone interested in learning more about this opportunity can contact Gary Woodhouse on email at: gary@curtisbikes.co.uk