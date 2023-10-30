Eurobike goes global with Istanbul and Jakarta shows announced

Share Facebook

The organisers behind Eurobike, Fairnamic, are expanding the flagship trade event with two new shows next year.

On March 28, 2024, the first Eurobike Istanbul will open its doors in Turkey and from April 30 to May 4, 2024, Asiabike Jakarta is due to celebrate its premiere in Indonesia.

Both new events coincide with well-established mobility events and the trade fair organisers are drawing on strong partnerships and international networks.

Following the relocation and redesign of Eurobike in 2022, Fairnamic is taking the next step in its internationalisation strategy and is further expanding its reach.

Stefan Reisinger, Fairnamic managing director, said: “There is hardly a major city in the world that does not face massive transport challenges. The demand for sustainable forms of mobility and innovative products is increasing rapidly.

“Bicycles, e-bikes and light electric vehicles have the potential to provide reliable answers to the most pressing questions surrounding sustainable mobility around the globe.

“Our new events help us serve the needs of exhibitors and the trade public in two populous key and future markets for our industry and enable us to move forward with the rollout of bicycle and light electric mobility as global movements.”

To implement the new events in Turkey and Indonesia, Fairnamic GmbH is building on Messe Frankfurt’s global trade fair network.

As Eurobike is already held in Frankfurt in cooperation with Messe Frankfurt, this successful collaboration also continues in the other markets.

New synergies are created by strong local partners with Messe Frankfurt’s subsidiaries and by simultaneously holding the premieres with specific mobility fairs.

Reisinger added: “We are undertaking these new ventures resolutely with a long-term perspective, working with our colleagues in Asia and Turkey to shape positively the prospects of these two key high-growth markets.

“Neither Turkey nor Southeast Asia has its own specific trade fair platforms for bicycles, e-bikes and light electric mobility.

“This opens up a great opportunity to develop Eurobike Istanbul and Asiabike Jakarta together with and for the industry in the future.”