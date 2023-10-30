Chair of the All Party Transport Select Committee visits Madison along with the Bicycle Association

The chair of the All Party Transport Select Committee has attended a visit at Madison along with the Bicycle Association.

On Friday, October 20, Madison and Sportline welcomed Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, and chair of the All Party Transport Select Committee.

This Select Committee brings together MPs from all the major parties to debate transport issues and hold the government to account.

High on the agenda, as the country approaches a general election in 2024, are the policies, opportunities, barriers and investment priorities set out in the Cycle Industry Growth Plan, which has been widely consulted on with BA members, ahead of the launch of a set of manifesto tasks being made to all parties.

Scott Cain, of the Bicycle Association, said: “Visiting Madison – and meeting its team – brings to life the ambition and innovation of the UK cycle industry.

“During the visit, which took in the richness of the two main Madison sites, points relevant to the whole cycle industry were discussed – not least the kind of policy support that we want to see to protect and grow UK jobs and growth, and boost investment in skills, innovation and technology.

“This cuts across industrial strategy, skills policy, the department for science, innovation and technology, not just transport.”

The visit forms part of the Bicycle Association’s ongoing advocacy work in which it champions the UK cycling industry among parliamentarians and policy makers.

Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison and Sportline, added: “We’re delighted to have received an official visit from Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South and chair of the All Party Transport Select Committee.

“It was an important opportunity for Madison and the Bicycle Association of Great Britain to present our business, the industry and the key role cycling will play in future transport strategies.”