Gogeta appoints Iwan Jones as head of retail partnerships

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Gogeta, the newly-launched Cycle to Work scheme, has announced the appointment of Iwan Jones as the company’s new head of retail partnerships.

Jones takes with him more than 20 years of experience in the bicycle retail sector, having served in a variety of capacities within the industry, encompassing both customer-facing and behind-the-scenes roles.

For more than a decade, Jones managed multiple bicycle stores in central London, and in more recent years, he assumed key positions such as the nationwide store support manager at Evans Cycles and commercial manager at The Electric Bike Shop.

In these roles, he headed up retail communications, business-to-business initiatives, and cycle-to-work schemes.

Following the announcement, Jones said: “I’m delighted to be part of the Gogeta team and eager to be at the sharp end of such an exciting venture. I’m looking forward to working with our retail partners of all sizes, sharing best practices, introducing new customers and offering my ongoing support in unlocking our combined potential.

“Between last week’s release of the Flexi Voucher and the innovative employer managed scheme; we have a full suite of options available to Gogeta customers, to help them enjoy our unbeatable employee savings.

“Couple this with swift payments to retailers, easy admin all round and the lowest commission rates in the industry and we have a winning formula.”

Read more: 4iiii announces support for Shimano warranty customers seeking power meter replacement in the UK

This appointment will further strengthen Gogeta’s retailer partnerships as the company bids to become one of the cycling trades’ preferred cycle to work schemes.

A spokesperson for Gogeta added: “We aim to bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to our partnerships, to help our retailers turn enquiries into vouchers. We understand that our future successes will be a collective effort and that strong retailer engagement is of crucial importance to us.”