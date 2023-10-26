4iiii announces support for Shimano warranty customers seeking power meter replacement in the UK

Share Facebook

4iiii Innovations has announced support for Shimano warranty customers with a three to five day power meter installation turnaround time on “factory install” replacement cranks.

In September 2023, Shimano Europe issued a safety notice for pre-July 2019, 11-Speed Bonded HollowTech II road cranks, offering a voluntary inspection and replacement for those who had purchased a crankset of this specification.

This announcement followed a number of reported incidents of cranksets separating.

4iiii Innovations works closely with the team at Shimano, with “ride ready” Shimano cranksets available across its power meter range.

Upon learning about the recall, the 4iiii team communicated their support and guidance for any impacted 4iiii customers, offering a “factory install” on any replacement cranks received from Shimano.

In support for UK customers,4iiii have announced that they will be offering a three to five day turnaround time for those who choose a left-sided factory install power meter replacement.

And it’s not just existing 4iiii customers that can take advantage of this either. The 4iiii team are offering the service and installation of their new Apple Find-My enabled Precision 3+ power meter for new customers to the brand too.

A factory install allows customers to send in their left sided Shimano crank arm to have a 4iiii power meter installed. This service is offered locally in the UK, Spain, and Benelux.

Phil White, CEO of 4iiii, said: “From the moment we first learned about the Shimano safety notice and voluntary recall, our priority has been to ensure our riders remain safe and their riding uninterrupted.

“We hope that the speed in which our team is able to support with a factory installation will attract new customers to the 4iiii brand, seeking both a premium Power Meter product and seamless return to the road.”

For more information, go to www.4iiii.com or find a local 4iiii dealer at 4iiii.com/dealers.