Paul Woods joins Quella Bicycle as assistant manager

Quella Bicycle, based in Gloucester, has strengthened its core team with the appointment of Paul Woods as assistant manager.

Before joining Quella, Woods spent the last decade designing top of the range bicycles, electric bikes and electric scooters for both Halfords and Evans Cycles.

His previous experience also includes designing and developing Madison’s parts and accessories range.

Woods will be taking a hands-on approach to the new role, acting as the focal point for future sales and orders.

Following his appointment, Woods said: “It’s an amazing opportunity to be part of a small company that has big and exciting plans for the future.

“With the challenging state of the bike industry I hope that my experience designing and developing numerous world-renowned sports products compliments Quella’s passion to drive innovative ideas into the steel bicycle world for exceptional value”.

“My new role in a smaller company excites me. It gives me great exposure to influence the long-term product evolution, creative direction and future expansion of Quella.”

Quella is a British single-speed bike brand that has successfully positioned itself to develop unique products and expand into new markets.

Earlier this year, the urban bike brand confirmed an exclusive national distribution partnership with Tandem Group Cycles.

At the time of the announcement, Chris Pengilley, managing director of Quella Bikes, said: “We are very excited to partner with Tandem Group Cycles whose long standing relations and expertise of distributing bicycles within the IBD community will bring Quella to regional markets throughout the UK.

“Over the years we have seen demand for our stylish and affordable range of electric and single speed designs intensify.

“With the opportunity to partner alongside the team at Tandem we can now look forward to developing a network of dedicated stockists who can meet the growing demand for our brand across all counties of the UK.”