Gocycle previews new Family Cargo e-bike ahead of 2024 launch

Gocycle, the urban electric bike brand, has announced its intention to enter the family cargo segment in 2024.

Known for its innovative design, the brand will showcase the latest evolution of its OneDesignDNA philosophy in its first-ever family cargo model.

The brand says that its values of “class-leading, lightweight, seamless design and complete integration with fun at the core” have been inherent in each Gocycle to date and will underpin all future models.

Gocycle’s Family Cargo will embody the latest evolution of these principles alongside some new technologies.

Richard Thorpe, Gocycle designer and founder, said: “Today, we introduce the Gocycle Family Cargo – a complete lifestyle upgrade for parents, grandparents, kids, pet lovers and stuff haulers across the globe. When you see it, you’ll know it’s a Gocycle.

“However, this isn’t just another product launch; it’s a remarkable milestone in our ongoing journey. In the years ahead, we’ll be expanding the G4 Gocycle range with additional new models across diverse market segments including – both non-folding and non-electric.”

“At the core of this transformation is Gocycle’s patented OneDesignDNA philosophy and vision – which runs through the entire Gocycle product family. In a world of bicycle soup, Gocycle stands apart – clearly recognisable and distinctive.

The Gocycle Family Cargo will complement the award-winning G4, G4i and G4i+ models in Gocycle’s 2024 product line-up.

Gocycle will release further details about its new Family Cargo entrant early next year.

Thorpe added: “For over two decades, we’ve honed and mastered our craft to create the perfect urban e-bike and the optimal platform for healthy and sustainable personal transport. Now we’re leveraging our deep understanding, IP and experience to extend the Gocycle brand across multiple new market segments.

“At Gocycle, we’ve never settled for compromise; we aim to create the best urban electric bikes on the planet. But this is not only about the product; it’s about redefining how people move. Welcome to a new era of Gocycle – for family, for fun, for life.”

Interested parties can register for updates and priority order access at launch via the Gocycle website.