Winners of first Shimano Service Centre Mechanic Championship announced

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The winners of the first Shimano Service Centre Mechanic Championship have been announced.

On Wednesday, October 11, Shimano held the inaugural Shimano Service Centre Mechanic Championships in a bid to find the best Shimano-trained bike mechanic in the country.

After an initial entry process in the summer, 20 mechanics were hand-selected from bike shops all across the United Kingdom and Ireland to visit the Shimano Technical Centre in Milton Keynes to compete for the national title.

This competition was exclusively for mechanics that work in Shimano Service Centres as those stores are regarded by the brand as “the pinnacle” for the servicing of Shimano components.

Mechanics completed three tasks against the clock and their efforts were graded by a panel of four Shimano judges.

The top three mechanics across the three tasks then competed in a buzzer-round to determine who was the final champion.

The eventual winners were:

1st Place: Dan Shuttleworth, We Cycle

2nd Place: Mark Neely, McConvey Cycles

3rd Place: Adam Jeffrey, Evans Cycles

The winner will now go on to compete in a European Championship in 2024 or 2025.

Full list of finalists below:

Mechanic Name Bike Shop Name Max Knott Bike-Hero Mayson Connor Corley cycles Dan Shuttleworth WECycle Stefan Stourac 360Cycles Mark Neely McConvey cycles Andy Smith JE James Chesterfield Terry Amies WECycle Eugene McGure The Bikefactory Allen Timbrell Plush Hill Cycles Gareth Mills We Cycle George Corbett Highway Cycles Ivan Krpina Base2Race Gerard McNamara Hollingsworth Bikes Carl Brain Beyond Bikes Ltd Steve Black 99bikes Adam Jeffrey Evans Cycles Cheetham Hill

Read more: Pashley seeks funding to accelerate growth in e-bike and e-cargo markets

In order to enter, there was several criteria that entrants had to meet.

This included: working at a Shimano Service Centre, completing their Shimano Service Centre Yearly Certificate, completing the specified entry programme on Shimano Tec, completing the Shimano Service Centre Championships Test, providing a bio on Shimano Tec about why you should make the final along with an up-to-date photo, and the entrants’ shop must have scored 70% and above in its latest audit.