Islabikes to cease production of bikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Islabikes has revealed that it will cease sale and production of bikes, once remaining stocks are sold.

There will be ongoing supply of spare parts and existing guarantees will be honoured.

The company insists it remains solvent and has no outstanding creditors and there are still lots of models available to buy while remaining stocks last.

Founder Isla Rowntree stepped back from the day to day running of Islabikes via an MBO in January 2021, handing majority ownership to current managing director Tim Goodall.

Since then, it has been a turbulent and difficult time for the cycle industry as a whole and neither Tim nor Isla wish to continue.

Following the announcement, Rowntree said: “Today, it’s easy to forget just how bad most children’s bikes were when I started Islabikes 18 years ago. They were monstrously heavy, fitted with outsized components and had dreadful brakes that were out of reach. They were so poor I believed they had the potential to put many children off cycling for life and I founded Islabikes to change that – to give children a better experience of cycling with the many benefits that brings.

“Islabikes’ early success gradually gained attention from other and bigger cycling brands and, as a result of them following our lead, today good quality, well thought out children’s bikes are available from multiple places, and for me, that is a wonderful thing.

“Tim and I would like to thank our many loyal customers, colleagues and suppliers who have contributed to the Islabikes story over the last 18 years.”

Read more: 4iiii announces support for Shimano warranty customers seeking power meter replacement in the UK

Since starting her eponymous company in 2005, Isla Rowntree has improved the cycling lives of hundreds of thousands of children with her innovative designs for smaller hands and bodies playing a key part in revolutionising children’s bikes.