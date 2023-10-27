The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 27th October

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Business Development Specialist – Apidura

Built from a passion for adventure, cycling and the outdoors, Apidura produces ultralight equipment to enable cyclists to travel farther, faster and more comfortably. Our relentless commitment to producing high quality, thoughtfully designed products has made Apidura the leading choice in technical, performance-focused cycling packs. Apidura remains a family-operated and rider-owned business that looks to the long term, seeking to give back to the community that inspired us and safeguard the future of the places our packs are designed to explore.

Apidura is looking for a highly motivated Business Development Specialist to join its team. This position reports to the Head of Business Development and requires an articulate, driven candidate to support the B2B team in executing its wider strategy of improving access to Apidura products.

This is not a “normal” sales role. Performance is focused less on growth of sales revenue or units sold, but on the quality of new B2B customers and relationships created. Apidura is a member of the Better Business Act Coalition and is B Corp certified. Our values are more important to us than sales growth. We want to partner with dealers and distributors that will provide the best introduction to our brand, communicate our values and encourage customers to buy once and buy well, repair and reuse.

Mobile Mechanic – Fix Your Cycle

Are you currently working as a self-employed bicycle or car mechanic and would like to increase your revenue opportunity by working with some of the leading UK brands in E-bikes and cargo bikes that include Cowboy, Brompton, EAV, VOK, and others. Becoming an authorised Fix your Cycle partner, you will have access to training, technical and marketing support and regular sales opportunities with-in your area and territory.

We are a service lead organisation offering consumer facing service and maintenance work as well as forming part of an Authorised dealer network for Brompton, Rad Bikes and more recently Cowboy bikes and many more. We also offer Corporate service pop-ups in over 20+ locations across London as well as being an Authorised service centre for VOK, Urban Arrow and EAV.

In addition, Recycle your Cycle is a social enterprise subsidiary, operated and run by Fix your Cycle. At Recycle your cycle, we run workshops in 10 prisons around the UK to teach prisoners a skill while undergoing rehabilitation with the goal of providing support during their transition back into society. These refurbished bikes and then supplied to UK charity retailers for them to sell to raise additional funds for their cause. Our objective is to maximize their social and financial potential upon release which in turn reduces the rate of reoffending.

Production Technician – Trek

Trek is an awesome place to work, with amazing benefits for all employees. We build only products we love, provide incredible hospitality to our customers, and change the world by getting more people on bikes. When you’re on our team, you’re taken care of, encouraged to learn and grow, and given lots of opportunities to do so. Give us your best, and we’ll give it right back. Sound pretty sweet? Then come join us!

As a Trek Production Technician, no one day is the same as the last. This job is all about caring for bikes so their owners love riding them. You’ll also be the first to have your hands-on brand-new models before they hit the sales floor. Most importantly, you’ll build relationships with people who trust you to keep their gear running flawlessly. You will be the Lead Technician in the shop and will complete more than 50% of the total repairs for the team.

This role focuses on repairing and building bikes quickly and consistently, while keeping accuracy and quality a top priority. The team and our customers will be trusting you with the most complex repairs. This role requires elevated skills in communication, leadership and problem solving.

International Sales Manager – Restrap

Restrap is a pioneer in crafting technical bikepacking gear suitable for diverse riding experiences. Established in 2010, we began our journey by creating dependable pedal-straps using reclaimed seat belt webbing. Over the years, our product portfolio has broadened, encompassing a wide range of cycling, bikepacking, and outdoor equipment.

Our unwavering commitment to sustainability and long-lasting luggage remains pivotal to our brand ethos. We take pride in our in-house manufacturing, ensuring every product meets our stringent standards of functionality and reliability. With a lifetime guarantee on our products, we integrate the most technical materials and sophisticated components, ensuring durability and longevity.

As an international sales manager your responsibilities will include: cultivating and managing trade sales relationships, defining annual sales benchmarks for distributors, tracking and documenting product performance metrics, considering global sales trends and specific regional demands, and collaborating with distributors for trade show planning and execution as well as representing Restrap at trade shows internationally.

Staff Writer – BikeBiz

As Staff Writer, you will be responsible for pitching, sourcing and creating industry-leading news stories for the BikeBiz and MicromobilityBiz websites while contributing high-quality features for the BikeBiz monthly trade magazine.

Reporting to the Editor, you will possess an excellent interviewing technique with the ability to work independently and present agenda-setting feature ideas and articles, as well as represent the brand at the various trade events the team attends. You will play an integral role in maintaining the quality and reliability of content across BikeBiz’s digital and print platforms, with a sound knowledge of the importance of social media in today’s landscape.

You will be required to sub-edit content for print and online, so a keen eye for detail and fact-checking is a must. We are looking for a creative thinker with the ability to adapt to the evolving world in which the media finds itself.