Taipei Cycle to focus on e-bikes and sustainability at 2024 show

Taipei Cycle held a press conference this week to present its vision for Taipei Cycle 2024.

Following a two-day visit, 12 international media representatives from nine countries came together to gain a deeper understanding of new benchmarks within the industry, embracing themes of micromobility, innovations and start-ups, green action and culture and lifestyle.

Simon Wang, CEO of TAITRA, the event’s organiser, underlined these key topics during the press conference: e-bikes and sustainability.

Wang voiced the importance of Taiwan’s role in the ever-changing landscape of transportation, highlighting the need for electrification as the driving force.

He outlined the exponential growth of Taiwan’s e-bike export value, which during recent years has repeatedly met the same level as traditional bicycles.

The visit along Taiwan’s western coast, a hub for industries that manufacture semiconductors, electronics, and plastics, further reinforced the island’s position as a contributor to the future of intelligent, electric mobility.

Wang emphasised Taiwan’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and stated that sustainability is an essential aspect of responsible business practices.

He highlighted the Taiwanese bicycle industry’s significant progress in sustainable manufacturing, design innovations, and the research and development of new materials.

The company visit provided a first-hand look at the integration of recycled and eco-conscious materials, including plastics, ocean-salvaged waste, and bio and carbon fibres.

Robert Wu, chairman of the Taiwan Bicycle Association (TBA) said: “The Taiwan Bicycle Industry plays a hugely important role in providing the world with a premium supply chain.

“We have a very hard-working and smart bicycle industry which contributes many innovative products on a daily basis. In August 2023, our average export price was FOB USD$1000 per bike and USD$1700 per e-bike. That’s a growth of almost 100 times compared with 50 years ago.

“2023 has been a very difficult year for the worldwide bicycle industry, but hard times are also a good time to prepare exciting future products and tech from across the Taiwan Bicycle Industry.”

Young Liu, chairman of Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability (BAS) highlighted their future goals, saying: “Firstly, our members are required to complete a Carbon Footprint Verification within two years.

“Up to now, approximately 75% of the members have achieved this goal within just nine months. Secondly, our members are committed to reducing carbon emissions by 3% annually, aiming to achieve a 25% reduction in carbon emissions per bicycle by 2030. That’s the equivalent of about 40 kilograms of carbon emission reduction per bicycle.

“Finally, we will promote individual carbon credit passports to encourage more people worldwide to ride bicycles.“

Chairman Liu also mentioned that next year’s Taipei Cycle will invite important international bicycle associations from across Europe and the United States to visit Taiwan to promote sustainability.

TAITRA has confirmed that the upcoming Taipei Cycle 2024 has surpassed the scale of its pre-pandemic edition, attracting a diverse array of exhibitors from across the globe.

The 2024 event will boast more than 900 exhibitors representing 30 countries, with 3,400 booths.

Taipei Cycle 2024 is scheduled to take place from March 6 to March 9 at TaiNEX Hall 1 and Hall 2.