Andrew Dodd appointed as global brand communications manager at Mondraker

Former GMBN Tech presenter Andrew Dodd has joined Mondraker as global brand communications manager.

Known affectionately to most as “Doddy”, he has been working in the MTB press and communication sector for more than 20 years.

He started out writing for Mountain Biking UK magazine in 2001, the same year Mondraker was founded.

It was as a print journalist that Dodd cut his teeth, testing hundreds of bikes over more than 13 years.

In 2013, Dodd rode the Mondraker Foxy XR, an occasion that left a lasting and positive impression.

Dodd said: “The Foxy XR had such a dramatic impression on me that it completely changed my perceptions on MTB geometry at the time. This bike is very special to me and I still have it”.

Dodd’s competences also include photography from his years in print and digital media, and his work in the last few years as an online video presenter at GMBN.

All of the experience gained in international communication, plus his photography skills, video expertise and content creation, are facets that Dodd is going to contribute to the next step of his career at Mondraker.

Dodd will be utilising a large portion of that knowledge to introduce new content on the Mondraker Bikes YouTube channel as one of his many roles in the company.

Following the announcement of his appointment, Dodd said: “I have spent my career to date essentially promoting mountain bikes and mountain biking, and I’ve loved every second of it – but I’ve always loved the idea of working for a bike brand.

“The opportunity I have with Mondraker is so exciting to me – it’s a brand that I deeply believe in, and have done for many years. If you’ve followed me in the past, you will know how highly I speak of Mondraker bikes – so it’s a really natural fit for me.

“Mondraker is a brand that isn’t afraid to make bold decisions; it’s a brand that designs incredible bikes and it’s a brand I’m very proud to be joining.”

A spokesperson for Mondraker added: “Here at Mondraker we’re stoked to have him joining us as global brand communications manager and we’re sure that all of his knowledge and experience will have a huge impact going forward. Welcome to the family Doddy.”