The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 29th September

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

National Sales Manager IBD – Juicy Bike LTD / Neomouv UK

We are seeking a highly professional National Sales Manager to join our team who will be based preferably in the Midlands area to be in a central position to work with IBD’s nationally. Also, to attend work at our Chesterfield headquarters when not visiting IBD’s. The role will be solely to drive forward sales to the independent retail sector.

Key responsibilities and accountabilities include: manage and service our dealer network nationally, present and sell our range of bikes into new retailers, manage and support each account to maximise sales and opportunities, work to the agreed targets set out by the business, provide training and support in store, and feedback on market/product trends.

A strong account management track record is required alongside a detailed and up-to-date knowledge of independent bicycle retailers. The ideal candidate will be result oriented and have an independent outlook focused on securing, retaining and growing a profitable account base. You will also have the ability to think strategically with the skills to agree and execute rock solid account plans with your customers based on their business needs.

Retail Support – Giant UK

Working for a world leading, global bicycle brand, the role will involve working closely with your partnered Retail Sales Manager and the retailers in their dedicated area. You will be responsible for providing an industry leading service to Giant’s loyal and passionate retail network offering every aspect of support, including dealing with warranty claims, processing sales orders, and dealing with Click & Collect and stock consignment for our franchise stores.

The successful candidate will be a highly organised and motivated individual, ideally with previous administrative and customer service experience with the ability to work in a time-critical, and on occasion, pressured environment. You will be very task-focused with excellent attention to detail, a friendly and helpful telephone manner, and a can-do attitude towards all our retailer’s needs.

Working in a small team, you will be a team player who is a confident communicator both verbally and written with a natural ability to build rapport easily with our valued retailers. You will be able to manage a varied and busy workload whilst showing a willingness to learn additional skills outside of the role. You must possess an excellent understanding of MS Excel and Outlook.

Hub Manager – Velogik

Velogik UK, is part of the Velogik Group. Our mission is simple, to keep bicycles (and other forms of micromobility) moving. We place positive social and environmental impact at the forefront of what we do; that’s why we’re a Certified B Corporation as well as France’s largest micro mobility fleet management and maintenance company.

The Hub Manager is accountable for the day to day running of our on-street and hub-based technicians and logistics members operating from the Hub. Responsible for ensuring we operate to the required levels of productivity to help ensure the Leeds City Bike Scheme is a safe and reliable form of transport to the people of Leeds (and its visitors).

It is the responsibility of the M&M Hub Manager to support the team so they understand the needs of the business and work together to achieve targets by providing effective technical support and supervision, reporting and daily communication.

Bicycle Operations Technician (On Street) – Velogik

We’re responsible for keeping over 60,000 assets moving, including, the Velib Bike Share Scheme in Paris and Yorkshire’s largest bike share scheme in Leeds. We are growing rapidly in France and the UK with a vision to be the largest micro mobility fleet management and maintenance company in Europe.

You will be part of a team responsible for the service/repair and rebalancing of bicycles, bicycle fleet and associated equipment, including the Leeds Cycle Hire Scheme. Working primarily within On Street operations. You will strive to get bikes and their users on the move, measured against agreed KPI’s, ensuring we meet and exceed client expectations.

You will be a conscientious, hard-working, and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail, taking responsibility for your own workload but also work as part of a highly efficient team. Whilst full training will be given, you should understand basic bicycle maintenance. We also look for those with a passion for everything cycling, together with the social, health and wellbeing and, environmental impact of it.

Bicycle Operations Technicians – Velogik

We are looking for a full time Bicycle Technician for our Leeds operation, to work on Leeds City Bike Scheme; Yorkshire’s largest bike hire scheme.

You will be part of a team responsible for the service/repair of the Leeds City Bikes Scheme. With opportunities to work in both the workshop and in a mobile role. You will strive to get bikes and their users on the move, measured against agreed KPI’s, ensuring we meet and exceed client expectations.

Key accountabilities to include: carrying out bicycle servicing, repairs, maintenance and rebalancing of bikes, ensuring all bikes are maintained to a very high standard, logging repairs and maintenance of the bikes on a smartphone via digital tools/platforms and service applications, and keeping log of all work carried out on the bicycles.