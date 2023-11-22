Visitor pre-registration now open for 2024 Taipei Cycle Show

Share Facebook

Taipei Cycle Show has announced that visitor pre-registration for its 2024 event is now open.

Pre-registration is free of charge and will allow visitors entry into the show from Wednesday, March 6, to Saturday, March 9, 2024.

This year’s exhibition saw 22,000 visitors and 4,200 international buyers from 81 countries meet 850 exhibitors across 3050 booths.

The event organiser’s are expecting to build on previous key talking points for 2024, introducing four new themes: micromobility, culture and lifestyle, innovations and start-ups and green action.

In 2024, Taipei Cycle is set to exceed the numbers achieved this year, with attendance confirmed from 900 exhibitors across 3400 booths.

Brands such as Giant, Merida, Ideal Bikes, KMC, Darfon (BESV), Maxxis, KTM, Shimano, SRAM and FSA are confirmed to be among those showcasing their latest innovations.

Visitors will experience the newest products through test rides, gain insights into current and future trends in the cycling industry, and discover a selection of design and innovation award winners.

With sustainability at its core, Taipei Cycle will envision a better cycling world through a series of events throughout the show.

The Taipei Cycle Forum will bring well-known names to the stage in an event that offers a range of knowledge on current and future trends in the cycling industry, whilst TAIPEI CYCLE green action will bring visitors to the companies working to shape and create a more sustainable future, by highlighting the claims on the green action map.

In addition, the Taipei Cycle D&I awards for innovative designs will be held in conjunction with the exhibition for its 12th edition.

The judging panel will explore a comprehensive list of innovations, including design and technology of parts, materials, functions, and green design, all showcasing new technology.

Deadline for applications to the D&I awards is Friday, December 15, 2023.